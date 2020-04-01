Concerning the situation of global warming, climate change, creation of toxic environments, pollution, contamination, and similar large concerns, I have utter confidence in the forces of nature to solve this problem in the long run.
We humans are the most destructive species ever known and we are constantly building a more and more toxic global environment, bit by piece by layer, that eventually it will catch up with us. It may be in hundreds or thousands of years, or millions of years — but we seem to be on an inexorable path to self-destruction.
My religion is the wondrous combination of chemistry, physics, natural law, and evolution — and just as the earth and nature have provided the environment into which we could evolve and exist, the earth and its nature will at some point, by use of those same forces, cleanse itself of us.
Perhaps it will be our invention of artificially produced nuclear radiation — or the buildup of hard toxins in our soil and water and air — or the evolution of a universally fatal supermicrobe, stronger than COVID-19 — or terminal mutations of our genome caused by the combined deleterious pollutants we have produced — or other lethalities we have yet to discover, comprehend, or understand.
But in any case, I cannot imagine that humanity as a whole could possibly come together and create workable solutions to the immense depths and breadths of problems of industrial waste, pollutions of various sorts, anthropogenic factors of climate change, microbes that are increasingly resistant to the antibiotic medications upon which we are so heavily reliant, and other destructive activities we are carrying out. There is simply no chance of worldwide understanding of these macro-forces and, more especially, the political and personal will to make necessary changes. Just look at what is happening right here, right now, in our counties, states, and nation, with the massive rollbacks of environmental protections and with infectious disease.
We humans are smart enough to be able create what will destroy us, and we are stupid enough use it against ourselves. The flow of evolution carries on in good form, with or without us, and we are not critical to its success or failure — we are simply a part of its journey into the future and its history of the past.
Geologic and evolutionary time progress, slowly but with great sureness. Humans, coyotes, and cockroaches are wonderfully adaptive species and we’ve all done very well. In the long term, however, I’m betting on the cockroaches and their friends. We vertebrates, especially humans, are just too fragile to stand up to the deluge of our autogenic toxins and anthropogenic destruction of the normal balancing systems of our Mother Earth, and that balance is what she is always aware of and continuously using to defend herself. And so we die out as a species — good riddance(?) — and our ecological niches are filled by something else. That is perfectly fair and is the manner in which our earth has been operating for some billions of years — balance, rebalance, re-re-balance — always seeking to heal damaging insults with an action oriented toward balance. We have caused, and are accelerating causation of “disbalance,” and we will pay the price.
I like to think of the earth as a petri dish (remember high school biology?) with the entire crust as the agar. We humans are the microbe that has been introduced into this petri dish and we are progressing through the normal evolution of the introduced colony — the lag phase in which we gear up for rapid reproduction, the logarithmic growth phase in which we super-populate our environment, the phase of critical overpopulation and reduction due to increasing toxic waste and insufficient food, and the final phase of elimination.
We humans, as related to our earth, are the equivalent of the bacterium that has been introduced into the petri dish — and we are currently in the phase of rapid growth heading toward critical overpopulation. When that happens, be it in few hundred years or longer, so that our food supply is insufficient and our living environment is sufficiently entoxified, we enter the elimination phase. Food insecurity is already, today, becoming a more and more significant problem especially in the developing nations of the world. Add to that the immense amounts of waste being generated by the developed world, and with the pollution of our oceans and air and fresh water, the situation becomes more grave.
Then consider rising sea levels and the many hundreds of millions of people living in coastal megacities who will be necessitated to migrate inland and who have no skills in food production or shelter construction — but do have weapons and they are in search of food and shelter. The potential for social chaos and warfare increases to pathological heights.
Mother Earth is a welcoming hostess until she has been violated, and when that has happened, despite her efforts to make allowances for remediation, she cannot show mercy — and need not. Her evolutionary life marches on, leaving violators as detritus in its wake, and creating new life forms to fill the multitudes of ecological niches that have become available.
It is a pity that, due to our greed and stupidity, we will take with us so many other living creatures — all vertebrates at very least, uncountable numbers of plant species but perhaps not insects.
What insect(s) do you suppose will take our place and what will they look like? Handsome dudes and lovely beauties of some sort, or something like the monsters in sci-fi imaginations?
Or maybe — just maybe — might a few humans be left? Like the pastoral peoples out herding cattle and camels and sheep and goats yaks in the back-bush country of Africa or the semideserts of Central Asia or the frozen places of the far Northern Hemisphere? Could there be a second chance for humanity to begin a cycle that would take a path different than ours? Or would they follow our example that leads to self-destruction?
Wouldn’t it be interesting to be around to see what happens in the next few million years?
