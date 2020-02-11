To my dear gun-toting friends on the Trumpian right — relax. Take a step back, do some deep breathing exercises, and hear this — no one is “coming to take your guns.” I hate to admit it but it’s true. No one would be dumb enough to try that unless they’re seeking suicide.
No one is coming for your guns because from the inception of our post-Columbian invasion of these lands and its first peoples, we were a culture enamored with the easy power to kill that guns bring. It is a drug. There are no “gun lovers” — merely those addicted to the drug of the easy ability to unleash violent and rapid death. If this were not the case, if you truly needed a firearm for sport and protection as you proclaim, then a simple single shot, bolt action .22 rifle would do the trick. You don’t need a pistol to hunt game and you sure as hell don’t need semi-automatic assault rifles for it.
The Second Amendment reads, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” It clearly defends your right to own a .22 rifle. It says nothing about having the right to own and use anything more than that — the single-shot musket, the apex of small-arms weaponry when the amendment was passed. Thus, neither the Second Amendment, nor the Christian God, nor civil decency gives you the right to protect yourself with hand grenades, bazookas, stinger missiles, or any other destructive power you become addicted to.
Because after all, as technology continues to advance, why stop pushing your victimized position with hues and cries of mere assault rifles when you should be thinking about bigger, more deadlier toys? Laser pistols are surely just around the corner, handheld devices that will burn a pencil-sized hole through anything and, with a simple wave of the hand, another swath of festival-goers in Las Vegas can be cut in two for your Second Amendment Sanctuary rights.
So here it is, my friends — my undeniable right to live and be protected from you and your increasing paranoia morally and religiously outdoes your presumed right to take my life. The children of Umatilla County deserve to go to schools not spoon-fed by those still living in the wild west of 19th century Tombstone. Families have the right to attend public gatherings where they don’t have to worry about some nut job who was on no one’s radar and had no problem getting a gun ending everyone’s day. Yes, my friends, life always has the right to exist, to be, over death. Mine and yours. Our mutual right to survive morally overshadows your presumed right, which, to be honest, is only based on your personal biased interpretation of something as old and vague as the Second Amendment, to defend yourself with anything more than a single-shot .22 rifle.
I never thought I’d live in my 65 years to see civil authorities sworn to serve on behalf of the entire public openly state they will disobey their own laws they have sworn to uphold, laws that should define what a sanctuary really is, much like our forests are sanctuary or our places of worship. State Republican lawmakers, state Republican sheriff law defenders — yes, we live in scary times and when such authorities of the public trust begin to openly state that there is a palpable difference in the rights of their citizens they are sworn to serve, defend and protect, we are skirting anarchy and true social breakdown.
Can I count on my sheriff for protection against gun-loving nut jobs? Can I, Sheriff Rowan? Can I, Sen. Hansell? My life is my sanctuary. In closing, let me state the obvious: The wild west of Eastern Oregon is tremendously diverse in politics, values and where people came from. We, the citizen people of Eastern Oregon, are not a monolithic entity that can be casually summed up by any personal political ideology, in print or out.
