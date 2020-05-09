Beginning on Feb. 5 and lasting for five days, the Umatilla and Walla Walla rivers overflowed their banks, battered communities and made themselves unwelcome visitors in homes.
Parts of Eastern Oregon were hit by strong winds, heavy rain and landslides that kept people from work or peacefully living their lives. Many homes and businesses were lost, and dozens more were heavily damaged. The flooding resulted in more than 50 people having to be rescued by Oregon Army National Guard helicopters and local search and rescue teams, making it the largest search and rescue operation in the state’s history.
The state of Oregon sent a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the recovery efforts and on April 3, a major federal disaster was declared for Union, Wallowa and Umatilla counties and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The people of Eastern Oregon and the CTUIR are confronted by a situation surpassing anything I have seen in my 17 years as a FEMA federal coordinating officer. First, you were hit by this devastating disaster and within a few short weeks, like the rest of the country, were overcome by the coronavirus requiring you to stay inside. The challenges being faced in your communities are overwhelming.
Usually, when a state receives a federal disaster declaration, FEMA provides teams of individuals who work directly with the people, visiting elected officials and even going door-to-door to provide information on how to register with FEMA for disaster assistance. Because FEMA employees are also under the stay-at-home order, those of you recovering from the Umatilla River flooding will not have the benefit of person-to-person contact.
However, you will not be left behind and you will not be forgotten. FEMA has deployed 42 people who are working virtually to connect with Oregon’s disaster survivors and ensure no one falls through the cracks. Registration information is posted with open businesses, on social media, broadcasted over radio and published in local newspapers. FEMA is also reaching out to community leaders and organizations, and asking them to help spread the word. We’re asking you to spread the word also.
FEMA, with our partners from the Small Business Administration, is working with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and officials from Umatilla County and the CTUIR to ensure that residents have the opportunity to receive federal disaster assistance as part of the coordinated response to damage caused by this historic flooding incident. Some of you may have flood insurance, and some of you may have already made repairs. It’s still important to register. Assistance may still be available from the SBA and FEMA.
I know these are trying times. If you live in Umatilla County or on the CTUIR, and have been affected by this disaster, please register with FEMA by calling: 1-800-621-3362 (TTY number is 1-800-462-7585), for 711 or video relay service, call 1-800-621-3362 or apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Our assistance may help ease your burden and we would sure like the opportunity to try.
