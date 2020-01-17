A new decade is upon us, we who live, love and die in a small rural town of some consequence. In this proud town, many significant talents abound with roots that have long been here and others newly planted, we thrive.
We have multi-faceted beliefs and opinions. We are occasionally complacent, fear change, are gutsy, and tough as hard-tack, but we are not atypical. For the most part, we all derive from immigrants with the exception of the indigenous people whose native tongue still dances past the wheat fields, reassuring consciousness daily, if we listen. We go about our business, chat in the street, lunch at Great Pacific, commiserate at the barber.
But as of late, the swirl of cruelty, despair and intolerance threatens our normalcy. It growls under the pavement, festers under the step where a lone, bearded man sits and speaks in whispers to no one. I hear young people parrot comments made by adults that are divisive and uncharacteristic. I attend meetings where those I have had prior connection with don’t even acknowledge I am in the room.
Is this what we are becoming?
I teach in Portland. I see the fabric ripping out from under Stumptown’s unwavering determination to keep it connected. Now, people are alien to each other, uncaring, unconscious, staring at a phone, completely unaware. I have found myself lecturing in front of students that have either no interest, or the information they have on a particular subject has been obtained via YouTube, and feel no need to personally engage with their fellow students since texting has become the communicator of choice. No longer is the fall of Rome a lesson learned. It is merely “history” and does not bear repeating, say my more self-absorbed students.
For those of us committed to teaching the most current, fact-based information, it’s a bit disturbing to know that people are getting data from amateurs on YouTube — yet never taken one YouTube advisor’s word on Napoleon’s short visit to Elba. YouTube claims it was because “he wanted to visit Waterloo.”
Hardly.
What went wrong? Are we now defined by our politics and our techie equipment appended to our thumbs? Are we to reap the benefits of a detached society? Is racism, xenophobia, sexism, red or blue shaping our youth? Is it generational, and are we responsible? Most of my education I received in Europe learning to understand what works and what doesn’t. History is certainly worth repeating if for only getting it right. But when, in the short 243 years, did we cross the line that brought us to this moment? Recently, the New York Daily News had an article that asked the same question, the answer, as clear and thoughtful as I have read:
“Perhaps it was the rise of self-reinforcing social media and press silos where everyone is told even their most exotic view is the only view, and where sacrifice, community and dignity are replaced by clicks, likes and retweets. We’re selfie-filtered into unrecognizable oblivion.
“Perhaps it was the slow creep of reality television into every living room, on every screen, on every device that led us here. After all, reality TV in this decade gave us both the rise of the Kardashians and the election of Trump, which count as signs of the end times by any standard.”
Deliberately disturbing? Yes. Can we change it? Not sure. I feel, as other parents and grandparents should feel, that the responsibility of not only our future, but the future of our grandchildren, falls on us far more than we would like to admit. Teaching that lying is OK, as long as it’s not under oath, or that the warnings of experts should be dismissed as “fake news” when the facts are dangling like participles from their lips. I take my job seriously, I take my daily personal interactions with assiduity. And, as a small community, we might accede to benevolent acts, to engage our kids, construct our adults into a more cohesive representation of what an inhabitant of these United States should be.
We should pledge allegiance to our neighbors, our state, our country, to the laws on which it was founded, one nation under whatever deity you wish to acknowledge — be it God, El Shaddai, Jehovah, Allah — with liberty and justice for all. For those of you “patriots” — which I was taught is the sacrifice of personal interest to the public welfare — you could hardly disagree with liberty and justice, but to pledge your allegiance to a piece of cloth that many have worn as shirts, bandanas and bathing suits, or an allegiance to any mortal man, doesn’t exude American love of country.
Each of us can stop the seepage of our national discontent by keeping our perspective, understanding what is fact and what is not, educating ourselves and our kids. Our opinions are just that, our opinions; agree or disagree, it can be done with respect and without destroying the fabric of this town. Perhaps we can, as we address 2020, renew our commitment as a community, encourage growth, camaraderie, tenderness and compassion.
Regardless of what you think your status is here in Pendleton, leave it at home. The next time you exit the barber, GP or the Rainbow, tell the stranger on the bench to have a very happy and healthy new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.