After some very cold weather at the end of February, colder than normal temperatures have continued so far into the first half of March.

March can be very changeable as we transition from winter to spring. While meteorologists consider the spring months to be March, April and May, the official beginning of spring (the equinox) is Monday, March 20, at 2:24 p.m.

Larry Nierenberg is a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Nierenberg leads National Weather Service community outreach and hazardous weather preparedness and resiliency programs.

