After some very cold weather at the end of February, colder than normal temperatures have continued so far into the first half of March.
March can be very changeable as we transition from winter to spring. While meteorologists consider the spring months to be March, April and May, the official beginning of spring (the equinox) is Monday, March 20, at 2:24 p.m.
The Climate Prediction Center, near Washington, D.C., is forecasting slightly below normal temperatures for the spring season. The precipitation forecast is not getting a strong signal either way from the model data, so there could be above or below normal precipitation, which leads to a forecast of “equal chances.”
Some of this uncertainty has to do with the ending of the La Nina pattern, which has impacted our area for the last three years, which generally brings wetter and cooler conditions to the Pacific Northwest and is more prevalent in the winter. Through the spring and into the early summer we are expected to enter what is known as ENSO neutral, where there is neither an El Nino or La Nina. Later in the year, we are expected to go into an El Nino weather pattern.
While many people are looking forward to warmer weather after winter, in our region we never want it to warm up too quickly. As most folks know, it can snow in the mountains, long after the lower elevations have warmed up, but eventually the melt does begin. Snow is possible in the mountains into April, and later if conditions remain cool.
If the snow melts too quickly, we can then start to have problems with flooding. This flood threat can be made worse if rain — especially significant rain — falls on top of the snow. When the snow melts in the mountains, some of the water will fill nearby streams and rivers. If the melt occurs too quickly, then some streams and rivers will not be able to handle the excess water and they will rise.
Additional heavy rain will only make the potential for flooding worse. How quickly rivers and streams rise and whether they flood is determined by a number of factors including temperatures, how wet it has been and how much snow there is in the mountains to melt. A slow and steady melt is better than a quick one as there is less potential for flooding.
March, being as changeable as it often is, usually has some cool temperatures and some warm ones. March is often the first month when many people return to widespread outdoor activities due to generally warmer weather, after the cold winter. As long as there is not a long stretch of warm temperatures or a particularly wet period, then the region has a better chance to escape significant flooding.
However, it was only three years ago, in February and March 2020 that portions of Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington, especially the Pendleton and Walla Walla areas, experienced significant flooding. The region warmed up quickly and there was rapid snow melt combined with some rain on snow events. Rivers and streams across the region flooded and levels remained high for weeks even after the flooding subsided.
Nobody wants a repeat of that.
