December marks the first month of meteorological winter, which is defined as the coldest three months of the year (December, January and February).
The winter solstice, or the first day of astronomical winter, in the northern hemisphere occurs on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 and will happen this year on Dec. 21 at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time. Astronomical winter in the northern hemisphere is defined as when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn (which also is the first day of summer in the southern hemisphere), and marks the shortest day of the year.
Therefore, I thought it would be topical to discuss what this winter season will look like. We are in the third year of a La Nina that began during the winter of 2020-21. Most El Ninos or La Ninas last one or two seasons, so the fact the winter of 2022-23 will be the third for this current La Nina is quite rare.
Usually, a La Nina means cooler than average temperatures across the Pacific Northwest, wetter than average, outside of the Columbia Basin and increased potential for cold outbreaks with more potential for precipitation. However, no two La Ninas are alike.
The Climate Prediction Center, near Washington, D.C., issues seasonal outlooks, including the winter outlook, which encompasses the December through February period. The forecast calls for a slightly better chance of below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
Highest odds for above normal precipitation are across extreme Eastern Oregon, in places such as Wallowa County. Their forecast is suggesting a fairly typical La Nina pattern.
The last two winters were not terribly cold, with temperatures overall being near or slightly above normal. Overall precipitation was drier than normal last winter and drier than normal in 2020-21, with the exception of the mountain areas that generally receive more precipitation anyway.
This does not mean there were not cold or wet periods — remember the one week in February 2020 across Northeastern Oregon? These just reflect the seasonal results for the area for the last two winters. Certainly the winters of 2020-21 and 2021-22 would not be considered as “typical” La Nina winters.
So, what does this tell us for the upcoming winter?
The first question is how similar the third year of this La Nina will be to the previous two? If it is similar, temperatures could end up close to normal over the entire season with confidence of below normal to near normal temperatures low to moderate.
The official forecast calls for above normal precipitation, but the last two winters generally have produced below normal precipitation over the area. Some of this will be location dependent. And if everyone across most of Eastern Oregon remembers back to 2020, there was very little snow until the second week of February when we received record breaking snowfall in just a few days.
So it is quite possible that some locations will receive above normal precipitation and others do not. The most likely areas for above normal precipitation will be the mountains, and the best chance for below normal precipitation would be the Columbia Basin.
Also, above normal precipitation does not necessarily mean above normal snowfall, especially over the lower elevations. If the precipitation falls when temperatures are above freezing then rain or mix can occur.
Another point to be made here is that when discussing seasonal forecasts, these are for a general area like the Pacific Northwest, and not for an individual location, like Pendleton or La Grande.
It remains to be seen if the winter of 2022-23 will be a typical La Nina winter (cool and wet) or atypical and more similar to the last two winters.
Lastly, we will also be interested in whether or not this current La Nina comes to an end by summer as this one is already long past its prime. Looking ahead, a transition to neutral conditions (neither a El Nino or a La Nina) is favored this spring.
Larry Nierenberg is a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Nierenberg leads National Weather Service community outreach and hazardous weather preparedness and resiliency programs.
