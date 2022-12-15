December marks the first month of meteorological winter, which is defined as the coldest three months of the year (December, January and February).

The winter solstice, or the first day of astronomical winter, in the northern hemisphere occurs on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 and will happen this year on Dec. 21 at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time. Astronomical winter in the northern hemisphere is defined as when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn (which also is the first day of summer in the southern hemisphere), and marks the shortest day of the year.

Larry Nierenberg is a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Nierenberg leads National Weather Service community outreach and hazardous weather preparedness and resiliency programs.

