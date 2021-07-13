Beginning June 26, Northeast Oregon and south central Washington experienced one of the most historic and unprecedented heat waves the area has ever experienced. Reported impacts throughout the Northwest included heat-related illnesses and fatalities, infrastructure and transportation issues such as road buckling and ecological impacts which are still coming to light.
For Pendleton, the height of the heatwave occurred June 28 and June 29 during which several meteorological records were broken. Pendleton not only tied the daily record on June 26 and broke daily records from June 27 through June 29, but it also broke the monthly record as well*.
More specifically, the temperature at the Pendleton Eastern Oregon Regional Airport reached a high of 117 degrees on June 29, breaking the previous monthly record high of 109 degrees in 2015. This temperature put Pendleton just two degrees shy of the state record of 119 degrees set in 1898 at Pendleton and Prineville.
Meanwhile, there was little relief to be found overnight as lows hovered in the upper 60s to mid 70s throughout this period. The low on June 30 would only dip down to 75 degrees, which would set the record for warmest daily and monthly low temperatures. Elsewhere, sites at Dallesport, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Hermiston and Redmond would go on to tie or break their all-time max temperature record*.
Moreover, sites in Oregon and Washington are in contention for all-time state records which are currently being investigated. This speaks to both the magnitude and severity of this event.
So, how did this happen?
There was a combination of factors. Foremost, we had a historically strong high pressure system that sat over the Pacific Northwest. This system was both extremely rare and held a long residency with high pressure stretching poleward over Washington and British Columbia. This high pressure system helped set the stage and promote the intensifying heatwave through subsiding air in addition to hotter temperatures aloft than typically seen.
For example, Spokane, the nearest upper air site that sends up a weather balloon, recorded a temperature of around 27 degrees approaching 20,000 feet at the 500 mb level. Typically, it is found to be around 7 degrees at that site this time of year.
Another contributor was our record dryness and drought. We have seen little precipitation this year, further enhanced by a multiyear deficit. In fact, Pendleton is presently ranked fourth, over the first six months of this year, for lowest total precipitation at 4.34 inches (much of which is thanks in part to our snowy February). This is in tandem with our present soil moisture, which sits well below normal. Our dry conditions with low soil moisture encouraged heating by providing more available energy to heat the ground and air.
What made this heat so dangerous wasn’t just our record-breaking daytime highs. The conditions were exacerbated by the fact that our overnight lows were also high, the long duration of the event and the fact that it occurred so early in the season. For example, Pendleton experienced three consecutive days with morning lows of 72 degrees or greater at the end of June, our average low at the warmest time of year is about 58 degrees seen at the end of July.
All of these factors ultimately contributed to the heat stress and health impacts that were seen throughout the region.
This heatwave was certainly unique and will be looked at and investigated through a multitude of lenses — both meteorological and societal. That said, we have plenty of summer left. It is important to be mindful of the heat and know what actions to take.
We recommend staying in an air-conditioned environment when dangerous heat strikes, wearing light-colored clothing and taking frequent breaks in shaded areas and drinking plenty of fluids if you have to be outside.
Lastly, please keep in mind sensitive groups such as the elderly and very young, or those without reliable sources of cooling. For more information please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton.
