El Nino and La Nina are two topics that are often discussed in meteorological and climatological circles, but what exactly are they, and what do they mean for weather across the Pacific Northwest?
El Nino is warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean near the equator. La Nina is the opposite, cooler temperatures than normal in the central eastern tropical Pacific Ocean near the equator.
Both of these phenomena have implications on local and global weather patterns. While El Nino and La Nina are not the only phenomena that impact weather, they are often the most talked about owing to their predictability compared to other patterns and are a main source of weather variability.
In general, El Nino and La Nina occur every two to seven years, with some swings more dramatic than others. Most El Ninos and La Ninas last about nine to 12 months with the former occurring slightly more frequently and usually doesn’t last as long (La Nina commonly can last for two years or more).
Based on the latest data, we are in the midst of possibly seeing our third La Nina winter in a row, which is quite rare. There have only been two other consecutive three year La Nina episodes dating back to 1950. Climate experts believe this current La Nina will be with us through at least the summer and likely into early winter. There is less certainty moving into this coming winter, but chances still are better than average that the La Nina will be favored again this early winter.
While all El Ninos and La Ninas are different, what types of weather do they generally bring?
With any El Nino or La Nina, the greatest impacts normally are felt in the winter. This is mainly due to the position of the jet stream as it moves north or south of its usual position. In a La Nina, there is usually more precipitation across the northwest United States and Canada, often with cooler temperatures.
The southern portion of the United States is dry and often hot, making drought conditions worse. While El Nino and La Nina are long range patterns that don’t impact weather on a day-to-day basis, our cool and wet spring across the Pacific Northwest could be attributable, in part, to La Nina.
El Nino and La Nina also impact other areas of the country, by influencing the hurricane season and favoring one ocean over another. During La Nina, more hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are favored due to weaker vertical shear and less stability in the atmosphere. El Nino favors fewer hurricanes due to stronger vertical wind shear and greater stability in the Atlantic basin.
Shear, or changes in wind speed and direction with height, when strong, can be detrimental to developing hurricanes and can prevent them from forming. Of note, the Eastern Pacific hurricane season started May 15 and Atlantic hurricane season began June 1. Both seasons end Nov. 30.
In our part of the world, the cooler and wetter spring we have been experiencing also will help delay the wildfire season. Most recently, the recent wet winter and spring has resulted in Washington state no longer having severe drought based on the U.S. Drought Monitor, though long-term moderate drought remains.
Additionally, the wetter conditions have caused many area rivers and streams to run high and have caused some localized flooding. Also, the cooler temperatures have made for cold water in the area waterways, so a nice refreshing dip in a nearby lake or stream is anything but, and can be dangerous for an inexperienced swimmer due to the fast running river and the cold water.
At some point, area temperatures will increase and our area will dry out, as is usually the case for Eastern Oregon. Long range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions later this summer. However, the wetter and cooler conditions that we are currently experiencing will help to keep the grasses and other fuels from drying out as quickly as they normally do.
While that hopefully helps, the potential for significant fires across much of the Pacific Northwest is to increase in July and August across parts of the region.
While we start the season cooler and wet, we can expect La Nina or El Nino to have a lower impact as we move into summer and their influence wanes during this period.
