During the early morning hours of Nov. 5, a major windstorm with wind gusts as strong as 77 mph at the Eastern Oregon Airport damaged many buildings and trees with downed power lines that contributed to structure fires.
Umatilla and Morrow counties were hit particularly hard by this event. Although damaging windstorms are not uncommon in November over the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blue Mountains, it is rare to have winds exceeding 70 mph. I empathize with those who faced a traumatic experience watching downed power lines burn their property here in Pendleton that morning.
Whenever we think of severe weather, thunderstorms and tornadoes obviously come to mind. We are quite fortunate to live in a geographical area that rarely observes supercell thunderstorms or large tornadoes. However, I cringe whenever I hear anyone say that the Pacific Northwest doesn’t observe severe weather. The weather can be unforgiving to Washington and Oregon at times.
Wind is one of the most fascinating elements of weather. Of all the weather elements, wind is the most variable over space and time and often hardest to predict. The wind can be our friend or our worst enemy. Wind is absolutely essential to sustain life on this planet, even though it can be destructive. So, what causes wind? Why was it so extreme on Nov. 5?
There are facts about wind that you should know.
Winds blow from an area of high pressure to an area of lower pressure. This is nature’s way of balancing pressure across the atmosphere. The Earth is always trying to maintain balance, including atmospheric pressure. You may have observed howling winds lasting for hours that suddenly appear to shut off, as if someone turned off a wind tunnel. Once the pressure is balanced, winds will diminish.
The greater the pressure difference is from one location to another, the stronger the winds. For example, let’s say the atmospheric pressure in Hermiston is 1004 mb (millibars), and the atmospheric pressure in Pendleton is 1003 mb. That is only a one-millibar difference with higher pressure in Hermiston, and the winds will come from the west but should be relatively light. However, if the atmospheric pressure in Pendleton is 1000 mb, there is a four-millibar difference between the two locations and there will likely be considerably stronger winds from the west.
Since cold air is dense, it is often associated with higher pressure. Winds can blow from colder dense air to warmer air with less density. Therefore, temperature differences from one location to another often play a role in the wind direction and magnitude.
Strong winds in the upper atmosphere may reach the surface under certain conditions. Usually, this occurs behind cold fronts when the deep and cold dense air sinks down and forces winds aloft to the surface. This doesn’t always occur, but forecasters look for signs for winds aloft reaching the surface.
During the early morning of Nov. 5, all four of these physical processes occurred. A vigorous cold front with incredibly strong winds aloft swept across the Pacific Northwest. There were significant pressure differences ahead and behind the front. All combined to bring hurricane-force winds (Category 1 winds range from 74-95 mph.)
Since fall and spring are the two seasons that the Pacific Northwest occasionally faces weather patterns capable of widespread damaging winds, it’s a good idea to take precautionary measures if forecasters are anticipating strong winds. Secure lawn furniture, trampolines, garbage cans, and construction material. Remove dead trees and dead branches.
Mary Wister is a meteorologist and fire weather program manager at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Wister serves as an incident meteorologist when large wildfires or other natural hazards necessitate an incident management team’s quick response to protect life and property.
