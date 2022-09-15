The National Weather Service office in Pendleton was recently visited by Grant Cooper, director of the National Weather Service, Western Region, in Salt Lake City. NWS Western Region encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Montana. The National Weather Service is divided into Eastern, Central, Southern, Western, Alaska and Pacific regions. Regional offices provide administrative, technical and scientific support to the field offices across the nation.

Pendleton is one of 122 NWS offices across the contiguous U.S., plus Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. territories.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Larry Nierenberg is a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Nierenberg leads National Weather Service community outreach and hazardous weather preparedness and resiliency programs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.