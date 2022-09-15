The National Weather Service office in Pendleton was recently visited by Grant Cooper, director of the National Weather Service, Western Region, in Salt Lake City. NWS Western Region encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Montana. The National Weather Service is divided into Eastern, Central, Southern, Western, Alaska and Pacific regions. Regional offices provide administrative, technical and scientific support to the field offices across the nation.
Pendleton is one of 122 NWS offices across the contiguous U.S., plus Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. territories.
During Cooper’s visit he met with employees, shared his vision and thoughts and took questions regarding the latest advances in meteorology, new programs as well as career development and other topics. Another purpose of Cooper’s trip was to visit the Hanford Department of Energy site in Washington.
The Hanford site is in the area of responsibility of NWS Pendleton, as is Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Bend/Redmond, Ellensburg, the Dalles and most of Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. Cooper wanted to recognize the Department of Energy Hanford Site for becoming StormReady.
What is StormReady? StormReady is a partnership between communities, counties, Indian nations, colleges and universities, military bases, government sites, commercial enterprises and other entities and the National Weather Service which promotes better preparation to save lives from the hazards of weather.
StormReady uses a grassroots approach to help communities develop plans to handle all types of extreme weather — from tornadoes to winter storms. The program encourages communities to take a new, proactive approach to improving local hazardous weather operations by providing emergency managers with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations. Applying is easy. To be officially StormReady, a community must:
• Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.
• Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.
• Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally.
• Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars.
• Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
StormReady designation is the culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of the Hanford site. Due to the nature of the work being done at Hanford, some of the requirements for StormReady were things Hanford already utilized. StormReady itself is part of a larger initiative within the National Weather Service called WeatherReady Nation.
WeatherReady Nation, as it sounds, is the desire of the National Weather Service to increase preparedness, resilience and response of the country as a whole to hazardous weather events. StormReady is the most formal and structured program of the larger WeatherReadyNation Initiative.
WeatherReady Nation Ambassadors are also part of the program, and are a more informal, yet equally integral piece of the safety and preparedness picture.
WRN Ambassadors serve a pivotal role in affecting societal change — helping to build a nation that is ready, responsive, and resilient to the impacts of extreme weather and water events.
To be officially recognized as a WRN Ambassador, an organization must commit to:
• Promoting Weather-Ready Nation messages and themes to their stakeholders.
• Engaging with NOAA personnel on potential collaboration opportunities.
• Sharing their success stories of preparedness and resiliency.
• Serving as an example by educating employees on workplace preparedness.
Hanford Meteorological Station was previously recognized as a WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence in 2021. Out of more than 11,000 Ambassadors, approximately 70 received this honor last year, and that further demonstrates their commitment to weather safety, preparedness, resilience and their partnership with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Larry Nierenberg is a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Nierenberg leads National Weather Service community outreach and hazardous weather preparedness and resiliency programs.
