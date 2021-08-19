If someone were to take a poll and ask “what type of weather causes the most fatalities,” many people would likely answer tornadoes or hurricanes. It is certainly true that the effects of these two types of weather can be quite dramatic with all the damage that they can cause.
Additionally, if the tornado or hurricane impacts a large area, it will often garner media attention, and any number of injuries or fatalities that the tornado or hurricane may cause is, of course, tragic.
However, the No. 1 weather-related killer, by far, is in fact heat.
The Pacific Northwest experienced a record-breaking heatwave at the end of June and more heat at the end of July and early August. The June heat wave was responsible for more than 200 deaths in Oregon and Washington, and more than 800 fatalities in British Columbia, Canada. This far exceeds the number in a typical tornado or hurricane and this is one event, though an exceptional one.
Now that it is mid-August and we are approaching the cooler fall months, we should be done with excessive heat for the year, especially as the days grow increasingly shorter.
One of the reasons heat ranks so high on the list of weather that causes so many fatalities is that excessive heat can occur almost anywhere. Hurricanes are generally a coastal weather threat, and certain conditions have to be met for a tornado to form that are not common in many locations.
As we all learned this summer, heat waves can occur in places where they are not common, such as Portland, Seattle and many other areas. Due to the rarity of extreme heat, many homes in these locations do not have air conditioning. It is for these reasons that the potential impacts from heat are much more widespread when they do occur.
Even in areas where hot weather is more common, it is often the number of days and the actual temperature values (or temperature combined with humidity in certain parts of the country) that have the most impact.
While many areas of the world get hot during their summer and some locations stay hot all year round, there is a difference between a normal summer day in an area and excessive heat. Additionally, how frequently heat events occur can also help the body adapt.
Heat tends to affect older people, young children and those with certain medical conditions before it affects the broader population, and one day of heat can usually be handled with few issues. However, it is the combined effects of multiple days of heat, coupled with warm nights that do not allow the body to cool, that can cause heat stress to start to occur. Excessive heat also can impact infrastructure, including the electrical grid, which would make it difficult to use fans or air conditioning to cool off.
So, what should you do in a heat wave?
First, and most importantly, stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or other nonalcoholic, decaffeinated fluids.
Use air conditioners or fans or, if this is not possible, spend as much time as you can in air-conditioned facilities.
Stay inside, if possible, and out of direct sunlight, especially during the hottest part of the day. If you must be outside for work or other reasons, take frequent breaks out of the sun.
The record-breaking heat wave the Pacific Northwest experienced at the end of June was exceptional in many ways. There will be other heat waves in the future and, because heat is the No. 1 weather related killer, being prepared for the next one is always a prudent course of action.
