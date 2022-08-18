The heat wave from July 25 through Aug. 1 provided yet another round of record-breaking temperatures for Eastern Oregon, with Pendleton and Hermiston seeing multiple days of new daily record high temperatures set.

In fact, Hermiston matched its record for warmest temperature ever recorded for the month of July, when they reached 112 degrees on July 29. While this heat wave wasn’t quite as severe as the historical one during June of last year, such events are a sobering reminder of what a future climate may hold for Eastern Oregon. Both NOAA and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change anticipate that heat waves will become more frequent and severe with a warming climate.

Cole Evans is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Evans joined the weather service in 2020 and serves as a focal point in aviation weather and performance assessment in the office.

