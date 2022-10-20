As the wildfire season continues to wind down, the days of smoky air and walls of haze obscuring the mountains will come to an end, and snow-capped crests will be in our future.

But even as the wildfires subside, the National Weather Service is always looking out for potential threats to air quality. While the weather forecast offices of the NWS don’t issue air quality forecasts, we still work closely with our air quality partners by providing meteorological support on the atmosphere and relaying key air quality alerts and information.

Cole Evans is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Evans joined the weather service in 2020 and serves as a focal point in aviation weather and performance assessment in the office.

