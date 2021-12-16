Call me a weather nerd or a weather geek and I won’t take it personally. Like all meteorologists, I am fascinated with atmospheric science. After all, the atmosphere acts like a fluid.
Air is in constant motion and moves both vertically and horizontally. Clouds can take a variety of formations based on the amount of moisture and vertical lift. Winds blow from areas of high pressure to low pressure as nature attempts to balance atmospheric pressure.
Weather never gets boring. You may disagree during the winter when fog and low clouds in the Lower Columbia Basin last for days or even weeks, and a prolonged period of light winds results in air stagnation and poor air quality. Yes, those days are dismal, and I also find myself begging for the sun to make its appearance and the winds to mix out the stagnant air mass.
However, when I think about the inversions that develop during these stagnant patterns, the thermodynamics behind inversions are almost as fascinating as thunderstorms or the formation of snowflakes.
So, what exactly is an inversion?
Think of the term “inverted” meaning reverse arrangement or upside down. Typically, the temperature in the atmosphere decreases with increasing altitude. When an inversion develops, the temperature increases with height rather than decreasing. Weather geeks like myself love to observe the temperature differences at various elevations. Many times during the winter, the temperature in Pendleton can be 10-15 degrees colder than Tollgate under a strong inversion. Have you ever driven along Interstate 84 or Highway 204 over the Blue Mountains to get above an inversion and simply observe the warmer temperatures in the mountains and watch the beautiful fog along the foothills? If not, I highly recommend it.
Just be careful for the low visibility and slick roads as you drive through the stratus clouds, and make sure you’re prepared for winter driving conditions. Observing the weather during inversions is no different than a scientist in a lab swishing fluids in a beaker and logging the results. What you are observing is cold dense air sinking, and the warmer air overriding the cold air. This causes a lid, or inversion, to form that traps the cold air in the lowest elevations.
If an inversion lasts for days or weeks, it can cause air stagnation and potentially poor air quality. This is weather nobody likes. Those with respiratory issues become susceptible to air pollution and particulate matter entering the lungs. What does it take for nature to break down an inversion and end the air stagnation? This will require a weather system strong enough to provide significant mixing — for example, a cold front accompanied by strong winds. In these situations, meteorologists are challenged to forecast temperatures, winds and precipitation. Will the front be strong enough to mix out the cold air, or will the winds just override the inversion with little impact on mixing out the cold air in the lower elevations? This can greatly affect the type of precipitation expected be it snow, rain, sleet and/or freezing rain.
Despite nearly 30 years of experience in the National Weather Service, I find this scenario is often the hardest to predict. It’s amazing to watch and exceptionally difficult to forecast.
Did you know that students at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton study inversions and air quality? Thanks to teachers Jodie Harnden and Nancy Vert, students work with the Pendleton Air Quality Commission to understand the role of inversions on air quality. The air quality commission is dedicated to educate students on the dangers of poor air quality, and it’s always a pleasure speaking with the enthusiastic students in their class.
It’s also wonderful to see the next generation of scientists wanting to learn how weather impacts society and how they can make a difference by understanding it better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.