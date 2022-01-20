When it comes to precipitation in the winter, the most common and familiar type is snow. However, many may have experienced sleet or freezing rain. What exactly is the difference between all the different types of wintry precipitation and how are they formed?
It is much easier to forecast precipitation in the spring and fall, as the precipitation type usually will be rain, and in the summer, of course, the biggest challenge is rain versus thunderstorms. In the winter, there can be varied precipitation types, sometimes occurring within the same storm system. The precipitation type also can vary by location and elevation.
Many people do not realize that even on the hottest summer day, precipitation, when it begins falling, is frozen. That is because of the cold temperatures of the atmosphere at the level of the cloud. Nonetheless, the falling precipitation quickly encounters warm air and turns to liquid, falling as rain. In the winter, the colder temperatures are lower in the atmosphere, but for the sake of this article, if the temperature from the base of the cloud to the ground is above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the precipitation will fall as rain. If the temperature from the base of the cloud to the ground is below freezing, the precipitation will fall as snow.
These definitions are fairly straightforward to understand. However, when discussing sleet and freezing rain, the definitions (as well as the meteorology) are a bit more muddled.
If the temperature within the cloud, or between the cloud and the ground is above freezing, a water droplet will start off as liquid. Assuming the temperature very close to the surface is below freezing, say 28 degrees, that liquid water droplet will freeze on contact with the ground, your car or whatever it hits. This is exactly what freezing rain is … liquid rain that freezes on contact and becomes ice. Freezing rain often is the worst possible precipitation type to get around in, as there is very little, if any, traction for tires or human feet on ice. If there is enough ice, significant damage to trees and power lines can occur, but even a little can be disruptive. Just a little ice is enough to cause problems on roads and sidewalks and make driving more difficult, for example.
Freezing rain is not as common, but can occur, especially during night time hours and in the lower elevation locations of southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon, such as the Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley and Blue Mountain foothills. This puts some of our more populated areas, including Pendleton, Hermiston, the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Yakima in at least some threat for freezing rain events. If temperatures warm enough during the day, freezing rain changes to liquid rain.
Sleet starts off the same way as freezing rain. The same water drop falls as above, but it encounters a deeper, sub-freezing layer, so the water droplet freezes and forms an ice pellet above the ground and then hits the ground. Sleet often can look like snow because the ice pellet is white. However, unlike snow, sleet makes noise when it hits something.
Across Northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington, due to the elevation changes, it is possible to get snow or sleet further north and at higher elevations and rain or freezing rain south or in the valleys … within the same system, depending on the individual storm. Freezing rain in the mountains is not as common, though it does happen from time to time. Of course, if conditions are cold enough, everyone will get snow no matter the location or elevation.
There are many challenges with winter weather and determining precipitation type is one of them, whereas in the warm season, we know it always will be rain. No matter the type of wintry precipitation we receive, be it snow, sleet, or freezing rain, there are usually some impacts, even if the amounts are light.
