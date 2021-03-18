After a relatively warm and dry December and January with very little lowland snow, many of us were wondering if we would make it through the entire winter without having to use our trusty snow shovels.
Well, February started out similarly to the rest of winter but around mid-month things changed — and rather quickly. So, what happened?
First of all, snow in February is certainly very common, (just think back to 2019) but so much in a short period of time can be overwhelming. The February snowfall in Pendleton of just under 20 inches (19.6) made the month the second snowiest February on record, and all of that snow fell in five days.
Similar amounts occurred across other portions of Northeast Oregon as well. The record still remains February 2019, when more than 32 inches of snow fell. The area also had four straight days of 4 inches or more of snow. The previous record is two days.
One factor that came into play was the polar vortex. This term has been discussed across the media for weeks, but what exactly is the polar vortex and what does it do?
The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air that surrounds both of the earth’s poles. It is always present, whether summer or winter. In the winter it often gets stronger, but its strength will vary and it sends colder air southward into Canada and the United States. How strong the vortex gets will determine how far south the cold air gets.
This year, it was particularly strong and sent very cold air into the northern plains. Portions of Montana and the Dakotas had low temperatures of minus 20 to minus 30, and even lower. The cold air modified as it moved south, but in spite of this, record cold was felt all the way down into Texas.
Along with the cold came snow, with snow being recorded in Houston. Multiple snowstorms were recorded in Dallas/Fort Worth. I lived in Dallas/Fort Worth for a few years, and while occasional snow is possible, multiple snowstorms back-to-back are extremely rare. The duration of subfreezing temperatures even led to widespread power outages and frozen water pipes that many areas are still cleaning up from.
You may be asking how does the polar vortex affect the Pacific Northwest? Generally, when cold outbreaks move into the midsection of the country, they then move east and south and impact the central and southern plains, and eventually the East Coast. The Rocky Mountains protect the West Coast from the severe cold, as happened this year.
However, sometimes cold air does manage to make it west of the mountains and down through the Columbia Basin to east of the Cascades. In mid-February we ended up with the coldest temperatures of the winter season, where temperatures did not climb above freezing for several days. Nevertheless, these temperatures were not particularly cold for winter in the Inland Northwest, where temperatures can be in the teens and 20s or even colder, especially following a heavy snow event. Needless to say, we did end up with a modified version of the polar vortex.
When temperatures are cold, there is always a chance that if moisture comes at the right time there will be snow, and sure enough the Columbia Basin, Blue Mountain foothills and much of the Inland Northwest had three storms in quick succession that dropped at least 12 inches of total snow in many areas. None of the storms were particularly strong, but the air was plenty cold and there was enough moisture for a rather prolonged period of snow. Amounts in the lower elevations ranged from around 10 to 20 inches, with some of the nearby mountain locations measuring the snow in feet rather than inches.
So, if you are someone who likes winter and snow, you had your winter this year, just in a short period of time. On the other hand, if you don’t like winter and thought perhaps you were going to sneak by into March with no snow, you just had to grin and bear it for one week.
