The National Weather Service in Pendleton is extremely grateful for the volunteers of the CoCoRaHS program. Volunteers take the time to provide daily rainfall and snowfall measurements, and this information gives ground truth to our forecasts.
What is CoCoRaHS? Pronounced as Ko-ko-rozz, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is comprised of volunteers who measure rain, snow and hail each day and submit these observations into a phone app or an interactive website. Automated weather stations are helpful, but only the highly expensive stations have heated rain gages that melt snow for an accurate rainfall measurement. These are often the automated stations found at airports that are frequently calibrated and maintained.
Most home network and agricultural weather stations will measure liquid rainfall, however snow will accumulate inside the rain bucket then melt as temperatures warm above freezing with a sudden inaccurate rainfall measurement. In addition, the only way to know how much snow has fallen in a 24-hour period and measure the depth of snow on the ground is by manual observation with a ruler or snow stake. Despite the challenges of measuring wintry precipitation, the volunteers of the program have done an excellent job measuring snowfall and snow depth over the years.
Scientists love data. You’ll likely never hear a scientist say there’s too much data. The measurements taken by CoCoRaHS volunteers help more than just scientists. Everyone will agree that facts are better than a subjective analysis.
For example, if I were to tell you that thunderstorms produced heavy rain in Pilot Rock but only light rain in Pendleton, what exactly does that tell you? That is a vague description of what the thunderstorms produced. On the other hand, stating that 0.75 inches of rain fell in Pilot Rock but only 0.10 inches of rain fell in Pendleton obviously gives a better description.
We live in a busy world, and volunteers are hard to find. That’s why we want to take this opportunity to thank those who participate in the CoCoRaHS program. Their dedication is greatly appreciated, and the information supplied benefits our office and the communities we serve.
Are you interested in joining the program?
Requirements include a sturdy 4-inch diameter rain gauge, brief video training and a dedicated time each day to measure precipitation. The program may inspire the future meteorologist or hydrologist in your home. You’ll soon find out that taking observations each day enhances your knowledge of the atmosphere, and you’ll gain a deeper appreciation of weather. It’s interesting how rainfall and snowfall measurements compare from one location to another when you view the CoCoRaHS website.
One storm can bring substantially heavier precipitation just a few miles from another location, or steady precipitation from a large weather system may bring almost the exact same precipitation amounts over a large area. Many times, a NWS office will share data from the CoCoRaHS on social media or their website. If a severe weather outbreak or flash flooding occurs, the data may be used in research and storm reports.
If you’re interested or want more information, check out cocorahs.org. The NWS Pendleton office looks forward to receiving and reviewing your observations.
