As of Sept. 1, we’ve officially entered meteorological fall. After a brutally hot and dry summer, we’re gradually starting to enter a more mild and pleasant time of year across the Pacific Northwest.
Chilly mornings and mild afternoons with occasionally breezy to windy days are a common occurrence this time of year, making it one of the best seasons for heading out to enjoy some fresh air. But there is one thing that can be a downright nuisance this time of year, in fact, it can be deadly depending on its severity. It’s blowing dust and it’s as common to the Columbia Basin as tumbleweeds.
After a long hot summer with months of dry conditions, many of the fields across the basin lie barren with thousands of possible acres of flat land with light fine soils. As the frequency of frontal passages increases this time of year, we can get pretty windy from time to time, and as these winds interact with the dry fine soils, they are often lofted into the air with expansive areas of blowing dust. If the dust is sufficiently dense, dust storms can occur, resulting in rapid reductions in visibility and air quality.
One of the most tragic dust storms occurred on Sept. 25, 1999, when significant blowing dust moved across Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Hermiston. The rapid onset of near zero visibility led to a fatal multi-car pileup along the interstate, killing eight people. Less severe incidents occur on a nearly annual basis somewhere in the Columbia Basin with major traffic slowdowns and fender benders.
So while this time of year is nice, it’s important to pay attention to weather conditions especially if you plan to travel. If it’s going to be windy and we haven’t had a recent rain event, you can bet there’s going to be some blowing dust, even if only locally from a handful of fields.
So what should you do if you encounter a dust storm? Well if you can see it in the distance and can avoid driving into it, either stop until conditions improve or find an alternate route that isn’t affected. If you can’t avoid it and wind up in a dust storm, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible. Stop the car, turn off the lights, set the emergency brake and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated.
Tail lights can lure other vehicles toward you, making it more likely they may run into yours. If you can’t pull off the roadway, proceed at a speed suitable for visibility. Turn on your lights and sound the horn occasionally. Use the painted centerline to help guide you until you can find a safe place to pull off the road. Never stop on the traveled portion of the roadway as this is what often leads to multi-vehicle accidents.
Of course, the best solution is to remain aware of your surroundings, especially on very windy days while traveling in areas that are prone to blowing dust.
So go about enjoying your fall. It’s a remarkable time of year to get outside. Just remember these safety tips if and/or when you encounter blowing dust while traveling.
