The chilly days of winter are waning and the increasing daylight hours surely mean summer is just around the corner. As temperatures start to climb, people head outside to take advantage of the ideal climate and many outdoor adventures that the Inland Northwest is known for.
Many of these activities are situated on or near the numerous pristine rivers, lakes and streams of the region, making cold water an underrated threat to those feeling those warm afternoon temperatures.
Even on the warmest spring and early summer days when air temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s, water temperatures can stay in the 30s and 40s, meaning the threat of cold water shock and hypothermia is real. Much of the summer water supply for these water bodies stems from high elevation snowmelt.
With a melting point of 32 degrees, it’s no wonder area creeks, streams, rivers and lakes stay rather cold well into the warm season. It also takes water way longer to heat up than it does air, so many bodies of water stay cold through the summer months.
With an increasing number of people recreating around water, the risk of cold shock and hypothermia drastically increases during the summer. Many believe it takes extremely cold water for hypothermia to set in, but in reality, water temperatures need only be in the 50s or 60s. Temperatures are commonly lower than this for many mountain-borne lakes and rivers where snowmelt is the main source of water.
Cold shock occurs when people are suddenly immersed in cold water. It can result in increased heart rate and blood pressure, a feeling of panic as cognitive abilities diminish, and rapid uncontrollable breathing, which may result in drowning if water is inhaled. Hypothermia sets in within minutes of cold water exposure as body heat is rapidly lost.
Water can draw heat from the body four times faster than air of the same temperature. Once your core body temperature falls to 95 degrees or lower, it becomes increasingly difficult to think clearly and use your arms and legs to swim to safety.
Cold shock and hypothermia can be avoided using some rather simple tips.
First, if you plan on being on or near the water, make sure you have a life jacket or personal floatation device. This drastically reduces the potential for accidental drowning and death, as you can quickly swim to safety if you happen to fall in. If you know you will be venturing into cold water, consider a wet or dry suit to minimize heat loss from your body.
Limit your time in the water to maintain body temperature, and never swim alone so that there is someone who can reach you if you do begin to experience symptoms of cold water shock. It’s also best to steer clear of waters you are unfamiliar with, as there may be currents and deeper areas you are unaware of.
Cold water is serious. Treating it with respect and a few simple safety rules will ensure you and your family have a safe and enjoyable summer as you hit the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.