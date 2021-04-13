All weather data has value, but some types are more valuable than others. For a meteorologist a spotter report, or what we refer to as “ground truth” data, is extremely valuable. A spotter report is crucial when it comes to aiding our warning decision-making process.
When making these decisions our office relies heavily on radar, satellite, surface observations and weather models, but it's important to realize that they all have their own individual limitations. So, as we move into spring and our convective season, we are reaching out to our community in search of volunteers willing to become SKYWARN weather spotters. Why? Because when it comes to the limitations of our available data, we know that spotters can help us fill the gaps to make life-saving warning decisions.
As you may know, one of our most used tools in the warning decision process is radar. Though radar is immensely valuable, it does have a few limitations. First, the radar beam increases in altitude as it moves away from the radar. Which means that by the time the radar beam gets to Central Oregon, the beam has ascended such that the lowest radar scan is exceeding 10,000 feet above ground level. As such, at these distances we are no longer sampling the lower portion of a storm.
Second, the width of the beam is also increasing in size as it travels away from the radar. The end result is that we can have identical storms some distance apart that appear quite differently to the radar. For example, the storm farther away will appear weaker as the beam spreads while the closer storm will appear stronger. While these limitations mean there are additional challenges when it comes to inter-rotating storms, we can mitigate these challenges by leveraging all of our other tools, including spotter reports.
In addition to radar, surface observations are another valuable tool that we have at our disposal. They provide the information on the ground level where we want it. However, the role of scarcity comes into play when it comes to surface observations — specifically, the number of stations and their distribution across northeast Oregon and south-central Washington.
That said, the surface observations we get, especially from our Automated Surface Observing System network, are reliable and of very high quality. In addition we have access to other surface observation networks, including home weather stations, that we can utilize to help provide a better picture. Though useful, the limiting factors of surface observations is that there are a set number of them, they are unevenly distributed, they can’t move, and they only detect what is occurring at that singular location.
As you can see, the benefit of a SKYWARN spotter starts to become clear, especially considering our rugged and rural terrain. Spotters are the eyes and ears in the community and in the field; and a short training session will prepare you to provide accurate and useful information. During the training we will review the spotter’s role, basic safety, storm structure, storm feature identification and more. We want to make sure that you not only know what to look for (for flashing flooding: is the water level rising, staying steady, or falling?) but what you are looking at (is that a funnel cloud or a scary looking cloud?). Once you know what to look for, contacting us with information is easy!
Ultimately, radar, satellite, and surface observations are all tools that aid us in our mission of protecting life and property. A storm spotter can make a difference as they can see things radar, satellite, and surface observations simply cannot. Therefore, if you’re interested in helping report hazardous weather for your community, which includes everything from hail, damaging wind, flash flood, heavy snow, and any other hazardous weather phenomenon, please join one of our training sessions being offered this month and early next month!
The date and time of our next spotter class, along with spotter resources, can be found by visiting www.weather.gov/pdt/spottertraining.
