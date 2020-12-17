As a meteorologist, it is important to convey useful weather information to the public and our partners. Our meteorological training has focused on radar and satellite interpretation and other tools that will help us make the best forecast, and provide the most timely and accurate watches and warnings.
However, it is often just as important for us to indicate what all of this information means and what impacts the weather will have.
While we still want to give the most accurate forecast we can, the National Weather Service is increasingly focused on the impacts of the weather. Those impacts can also differ by your personal needs.
For this example, let’s say that an area will receive 3 inches of snow. In years past, the forecast may have simply stated 3 inches of snow tonight. However, most people realize that 3 inches of snow will have very different impacts if it falls at 2 a.m. on a Sunday versus 6 a.m. on a Tuesday, as one of these events will affect the morning commute to work and school and one will not.
Additionally, 3 inches of snow will also have a tremendously different impact if it falls in Minneapolis versus Atlanta. Minneapolis is much more used to snow and better equipped to handle it and mitigate its effects than Atlanta.
Also, there will be different impacts for different people. The impacts for the Oregon Department of Transportation or a snow plow driver are much more immediate, as they must respond quickly to keep roads clear, and often try to keep ahead of a snowstorm by pretreating roads. A school superintendent needs to make a go or no-go decision about whether schools open, and there are obvious impacts regarding student and employee safety, and whether or not buses can operate in a safe manner.
If you are someone who works in an office environment, there may be lesser impacts, as long as you can safely make it to your office, or could possibly even telework from home.
So, now the National Weather Service (NWS) is trying to focus more on what those impacts will be, and how they will impact certain agencies, as well as rush hour traffic, interstate highways, and the potential for school closings or delays. Several years ago, the NWS embarked on a mission to totally change the way we provide critical weather information to our partners and decision makers, which is called Impact-Based Decision Support Services, or IDSS. This can occur via many methods, including email or telephone briefings, or live briefings or webinars.
However, it is the focus of the briefing that has changed. We provide information that will hopefully help the key decision makers in performing their jobs or making the necessary public safety or other decisions that they need to make. We never make the decisions for them. That is not our job or our mission. The National Weather Service will never tell a school superintendent that they should or should not close schools, for example, or tell a Department of Transportation when they should start plowing snow. We provide forecast information to support the decision, but do not make it.
If we are able to provide information on the times we think it will start snowing, when the heaviest snow will occur and when it will stop snowing and our confidence level in the forecast, these pieces of data are vital for decision makers. We will likely include other vital information, such as temperatures and wind, which may further help those who need to take important actions. Based on the information in these briefings and the impacts that we are suggesting, a better decision should be able to be made.
For the purpose of this column, I focused on a snowstorm, but IDSS can be used for flooding, as it was earlier this year during the heavy rain and runoff event that affected Pendleton and other portions of the Blue Mountain foothills. It can be used for thunderstorms and severe weather, fire weather, strong winds, heat, cold and just about any type of weather where more information about impacts and confidence can help key people make important and potentially life-saving decisions — and as everyone knows, weather can impact many different areas of life.
