Although winter has warmed up for the moment after a rough December, we still have several months of winter to deal with before we meet spring’s embrace.
Enjoy these mild conditions for now, because inevitably we’ll face another round of wintry precipitation within the next month or two.
Winter here in Eastern Oregon can be quite varied due to the rugged terrain of the area. High in the Blue Mountains, it is not uncommon to see several hundred inches of snow fall over the course of a single winter. In the lower elevations across the basin, however, where temperatures tend to be a bit more mild on average, we don’t see nearly as much snow.
Borderline freezing conditions allow for the threat of ice at times, as we saw affect much of the Pacific Northwest over the holidays last month. To capture these varied impacts, we issue several different winter weather headlines (or advisories) here at the National Weather Service in order to advertise to the public the oncoming threat of impactful winter weather.
Those who do not follow the weather service’s products frequently may be a bit confused by what each headline means, so here’s a quick overview of the main advisories we issue during the winter season.
The most common one the region may see is a Winter Weather Advisory. We issue this advisory when we anticipate wintry conditions that may cause impacts on the daily lives of the general public, especially while out driving. Advisories can be for snow or ice, or even both, and usually mean a couple inches of snow or potentially some light ice accumulations for the lower elevations, and moderate amounts for the mountains. While this is technically our most “mild” winter headline, travel can still be difficult under advisory conditions.
Heavier snow will often call for a Winter Storm Warning. In simplest terms, a Winter Storm Warning is just a more severe Winter Weather Advisory, and usually signifies the potential for a more significant storm to impact the area. An advisory’s impacts could potentially be isolated to just an afternoon or morning, while a warning’s impact could last up to multiple days.
Even rarer are Ice Storm Warnings, for freezing rain that could lead to a quarter inch of ice accumulation or higher, or a Blizzard Warning, when winds combined with snow could lead to whiteout conditions. Typically, we don’t see these types of headlines in the area very often. Every couple of years, if that.
Here at the office, we have specific criteria for snowfall amounts needed to issue either an advisory or a warning. These criteria vary significantly based on what elevation we’re forecasting for. For example, snow up in the ski resorts of the Blue Mountains or the Cascade Mountain Passes would need to exceed a foot before we issue a warning. Here in Pendleton and across the basin, however, more than four inches of snow fits the criteria for a Warning.
Think that’s too much to keep track of? You’re not alone. The National Weather Service is actually working to revamp these headlines, due to feedback from both our core partners and the general public that we have too many of them, and that simplifying things would lead to more effective messaging. Over time, our advisories will become more simplified, plain language headlines.
These changes will come into effect in the future, and will hopefully communicate to the public the threat for impactful weather in a much more succinct, efficient manner.
