Although winter has warmed up for the moment after a rough December, we still have several months of winter to deal with before we meet spring’s embrace.

Enjoy these mild conditions for now, because inevitably we’ll face another round of wintry precipitation within the next month or two.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Cole Evans is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Evans joined the weather service in 2020 and serves as a focal point in aviation weather and performance assessment in the office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.