We are weeks away from spring equinox. On March 20, the sun’s rays will aim directly at the equator before crossing into the Northern Hemisphere, increasing the daylight hours. This date is eagerly anticipated by many who prefer the warmth compared to a cold harsh winter. However, some dread the thought of the upcoming heat that will indubitably occur in the summer. We all have a love/hate relationship with weather.
Only eight to nine hours of daylight are observed in December and January in Eastern Oregon, and the lack of daytime heating obviously means subfreezing temperatures will be experienced at least occasionally during those two months. You can guarantee the mountains will have snow accumulations from time to time, and the lowest elevations of the Columbia Basin will observe light snow with some of the passing frontal systems. However, we’ve experienced winter seasons with well below average snowpack and little to no snow accumulations in the Columbia Basin. Those are unpleasant years for our water supply, and I am personally grateful for those occasional bands of heavy snow, although it’s no secret that I hate driving in the stuff.
In terms of winter precipitation and temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, February can be anyone’s game. Current guidance from the Climate Prediction Center indicates the signals point to below average temperatures and above average precipitation during the month. The presence of La Nina and other ocean-atmospheric connections play a strong role in the climate outlook. The polar jet stream and the subtropical jet stream are strongest during the winter when there are big variations in warm and cold air masses from the equator to the poles, and the polar jet stream looks to be quite active for the next several weeks.
The “trump card” for February depends on the location of the jet stream. The polar jet stream can quickly dive south and push cold Canadian or arctic air across the region. On the other hand, the polar jet stream may lift northward for warmer conditions. If the jet lifts north and we are influenced by a moist southerly flow, an atmospheric river may develop for warm and wet weather which could also mean rapid snowmelt in the mountains.
You may recall in February 2022 there was an arctic front during the middle of the month, and the weather transitioned from above seasonal temperatures to very cold and snowy conditions. The front brought 5-8 inches of snow in the Blue Mountains and the Grande Ronde Valley, and the foothills measured 2-3 inches of snow.
A similar situation occurred in February 2021, as the beginning of the month was seasonally warm then a vigorous cold front brought heavy snow throughout southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon during a three-day stretch around Valentine’s Day. Several feet of snow fell in the Blue Mountains, and the foothills measured around 20 inches Feb. 12-15.
February 2020 is the month that nobody wishes to repeat. Shortly after heavy snow fell in the Blue Mountains, a deep atmospheric river directed over the northern Blue Mountains brought heavy rain and extensive flooding on Feb. 6. The Umatilla and the Walla Walla rivers rose to record breaking levels. The remainder of February 2020 varied with periods of snow over the mountains and strong winds and rain in the lower elevations.
What will February 2023 be like? If the climate outlook verifies, then we will be fortunate to maintain the beneficial snowpack in the mountains. You may want to keep your shovels handy and hold on to your snow tires. Another piece of advice — never bet on the weather in February.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Mary Wister is a meteorologist and fire weather program manager at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Wister serves as an incident meteorologist when large wildfires or other natural hazards necessitate an Incident Management Team’s quick response to protect life and property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.