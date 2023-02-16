We are weeks away from spring equinox. On March 20, the sun’s rays will aim directly at the equator before crossing into the Northern Hemisphere, increasing the daylight hours. This date is eagerly anticipated by many who prefer the warmth compared to a cold harsh winter. However, some dread the thought of the upcoming heat that will indubitably occur in the summer. We all have a love/hate relationship with weather.

Only eight to nine hours of daylight are observed in December and January in Eastern Oregon, and the lack of daytime heating obviously means subfreezing temperatures will be experienced at least occasionally during those two months. You can guarantee the mountains will have snow accumulations from time to time, and the lowest elevations of the Columbia Basin will observe light snow with some of the passing frontal systems. However, we’ve experienced winter seasons with well below average snowpack and little to no snow accumulations in the Columbia Basin. Those are unpleasant years for our water supply, and I am personally grateful for those occasional bands of heavy snow, although it’s no secret that I hate driving in the stuff.

Mary Wister is a meteorologist and fire weather program manager at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Wister serves as an incident meteorologist when large wildfires or other natural hazards necessitate an Incident Management Team’s quick response to protect life and property.

