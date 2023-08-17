Let’s face it, during the past several years, life has gotten a little weirder. Social media is loaded with videos and photos of oddities of every kind, and it’s hard to believe what’s real and what’s not.
There are weather photos that have me shaking my head at the absurdity (five tornadoes underneath a cumulus cloud with thousands of multi-colored lightning bolts and a sasquatch waving underneath the storm. OK, that’s a little exaggerated but close).
It may seem odd that there are so many aurora borealis (aka northern lights) sightings posted across social media this year. Is this some strange unexpected phenomenon that makes you wonder what the world is coming to?
Well, no need to worry. The aurora borealis has been observed more frequently in 2023 due to a solar cycle that is reaching its peak. First, let me explain what exactly an aurora borealis is.
An aurora occurs when the sun’s solar wind and energized particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field. The auroras in the northern hemisphere are referred to as aurora borealis while auroras in the southern hemisphere are referred to as aurora australis. The ionization process of electrons and protons create lights of varying colors and intensities where oxygen and nitrogen are present.
Auroras can fill the sky with curtains and rays of greens, reds, blues and even purples. The poles and the higher latitudes observe the most intense colors where the Earth’s magnetic field directs the energized particles. There are times when the sun emits coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are more significant disturbances and can cause the aurora to expand to lower latitudes.
These stronger geomagnetic storms have been more common this year during the solar cycle. The solar cycle is associated with the sun’s magnetic field that runs through an 11-year cycle. The 11-year cycle began in 2019 and will reach its peak in 2025.
Solar wind and geomagnetic storms do more than create magnificent light displays. They can interfere with satellite communication and large electrical systems. Keep in mind this is a major disruption of the Earth’s magnetosphere and can greatly impact navigation satellite systems. There is some lead time to let the public know that a CME will reach the Earth, as it often takes several days, but one can arrive as quickly as 18 hours.
Did you know there is a Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado? They are National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employees who provide the forecasts for space weather conditions.
If you love space and weather, this is the site for you. Two popular products are the Aurora Forecast, which provides a visual image of the probability of an aurora in the northern hemisphere and the estimated planetary K index. The Kp index ranges on a scale from one to nine and provides a guideline of the strength of a geomagnetic storm.
It’s not uncommon for the Kp index to reach a five during a solar cycle, but we have observed a Kp index as high as seven a couple of times in 2023, which indicates a strong geomagnetic storm. A Kp index of nine would be extreme, and the impacts on satellite and electrical systems could be severe.
Nature photographers in the northern latitudes are likely aware of the great products provided by SWPC and plan their adventures accordingly. A good photographer doesn’t need the extra fillers or major color enhancements for aurora borealis photos to look incredible.
Mother Nature does all the work.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Mary Wister is a meteorologist and fire weather program manager at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Wister serves as an incident meteorologist when large wildfires or other natural hazards necessitate an Incident Management Team’s quick response to protect life and property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.