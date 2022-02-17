Winter weather can be very inconvenient. The intrusion of cold air, coupled with either fog or low clouds, makes for dreary outdoor weather, which isn’t optimal for being outside.
When storm systems sweep in, whether it’s cold enough for snow to fall in the low elevations or not, there are frequently major travel impacts through the mountain passes, and if snow happens to impact any of the airports in the region, these travel impacts can have a domino effect. No matter how you slice it, winter weather can be downright annoying at times.
It can also present some great recreation opportunities if you happen to enjoy winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, or snowmobiling, but that’s for another article. We often hear the statement “keep the snow up in the mountains where it belongs” for that very reason.
As frustrating as it may be trying to plan outdoor events or slipping and sliding as you make your way through town, winter is critical for the stability of our climate in the Inland Northwest. Unlike areas west of the Cascades that regularly receive precipitation into the spring and summer months, areas east of the Cascades struggle to get much beneficial rainfall after mid-June, leaving multiple consecutive months of hot dry weather.
While this is a normal seasonal cycle, if we don’t get enough precipitation (rain, snow, ice, etc.) during the winter, we find ourselves experiencing unusually hot dry summers and worsening drought conditions. This can also lead to longer, more active wildfire seasons.
The western U.S. has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. Drought is no stranger to the region, largely due to the dry continental nature of our climate and the rain shadow (area that receives little rain due to blocking by mountains) east of the Cascades. Despite these influences, extreme to exceptional drought year after year is rare, and it has a number of negative effects on the region.
For one, drought is profoundly impactful on agriculture, including crops, livestock and farmers and their families. These directly impact the regional and national economy, especially items the Inland Northwest is known for, such as wheat, peas, apples and potatoes. Another more short-term aspect of lacking precipitation in the winter months deals with wildfires and their frequency during the summer and autumn months. With little soil moisture, the vegetation that fuels wildfires, such as grasses, shrubs and even trees, dry out and cure much more rapidly.
This leads to an earlier onset of conditions favoring the spread and maintenance of wildfires, meaning the fire season is longer than it otherwise might be given a wetter winter. Those that live in fire-prone areas are at a greater risk of experiencing fire near their homes. Even those who may not be directly impacted by fire are likely to see indirect impacts to air quality due to expansive smoke, as many in the Pacific Northwest have experienced over the last few years.
So the next time you’re itching to head outside and catch some sun, but instead find yourself facing fog and low clouds, or snowy icy conditions, take a minute to appreciate the winter weather. It really is our water-supply lifeline, aiding our agricultural interests, alleviating or regulating drought and preventing our fire and smoke seasons from becoming so severe.
