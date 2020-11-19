It’s safe to say that winter has arrived in the interior Northwest.
Our first winter weather event of the season occurred across the Washington Cascades and the northern Blues on Oct. 23. However, as I write this column, we are experiencing our first significant winter weather event with windy conditions in the Columbia Basin and snow throughout the mountains and higher terrain.
Nonetheless, our winter season is only just beginning.
Looking back, over the last 10 seasons, 75% of National Weather Service winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington occurred after Dec. 12. Though Oregon and Washington winter preparedness campaigns begin in December, we encourage everyone — families, businesses, schools and partners — to begin thinking about their preparedness plans now.
In terms of driving, the “ice and snow, take it slow” safety message is a great reminder as we take to the road this season. Before venturing out in the snow, be sure you have the necessary supplies in your vehicle, especially if your plan includes longer treks through the region’s mountain passes, such as Snoqualmie and Blewett passes in Washington or Santiam Pass in Oregon.
Besides a winterized vehicle with a working heater, operating windshield wipers and a full tank of gas, be sure to build and carry an emergency supply kit. Key items include a cellphone and charger, water and snacks, extra clothing, flashlight, first aid kit, snow shovel and brush, blankets, a tool kit and a tow rope. Lastly, before leaving home call 511 or check online for the latest road conditions available from our partners at the Oregon and Washington DOT.
Now that your vehicle is ready for winter travel, let’s talk about home preparedness.
Besides snow, those in the Columbia Basin and the surrounding area know that freezing rain is a serious hazard whether you’re on the road or at home. This is favored in part by our local topography, where we often see colder air entrenched in the lower elevations. One of our main concerns in the event of a winter storm or freezing rain event, apart from driving hazards, is the loss of power and heat to residences and businesses.
While a generator may or may not be an option, focus should be placed on gathering supplies in the event that power and/or heat outages extend beyond a 24-hour period. In addition to flashlights and dry goods, extra prescription medicine, baby items, flashlights and batteries are all things that may not be obvious at the onset of a storm, but should be considered for your home winter safety kit.
Furthermore, if you have access to an emergency heat source, such as a fireplace or space heater, make sure you not only have supplies to run them but you also know how to use them safely and in a properly ventilated area.
The latest weather information can be found by visiting www.weather.gov, listening to your NOAA Weather Radio, or accessing our local Facebook and Twitter pages (facebook.com/NWSPendleton and @NWSPendleton). For additional information regarding winter storms and hazards be sure to access your local news, radio and newspaper.
No matter where you get your information, the most important part is that you’re prepared and ready to take action when winter weather comes your way.
