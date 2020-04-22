You should never trust a kid to cut their own slice of pie. There’s little doubt they’ll take more than their fair share. But who can blame them? They are simply looking out for their interests (and stomachs).
In the same way, Oregonians should stop trusting politicians to draw their own political districts. Even in the aftermath of a bipartisan redistricting package in 2011, the resulting map has been faulted as “pro-incumbent” and in the interests of politicians instead of those of citizens. Yet, every 10 years members of the Oregon Legislature continue to use redistricting to cut their own piece of the political pie — a winnable district and an overall map that favors their partisan goals. So who’s to blame? There’s little value to pointing fingers now. Instead, the best step is to recognize the collective ability of voters to bring about a solution.
But voters need to act soon because the political stakes are higher than usual. It’s likely that when the next round of redistricting takes place in 2021, Oregon will have an additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives because of the state’s growing population. The design of Oregon’s 6th Congressional District will leave a lasting mark on the state’s politics. Democrats want a map that creates five “safe” districts — in other words, districts in which the political demographics will make a “blue” seat fairly likely. Republicans, predictably, will push to make the math work out for a “redder” Oregon by making more seats amenable to conservative candidates.
Thankfully, the solution is fairly obvious and has already been tested: Oregonians deserve a nonpartisan, citizen-led redistricting process. As pointed out by a City Club of Portland Study Committee and a Redistricting Reform Task Force, this approach would rightly place citizens at the center of drawing political lines, rather than politicians who will advance their own electoral hopes before they think of the interests of voters.
People Not Politicians, a group coordinated by Common Cause, is trying to help Oregon take this step. In collaboration with a variety of groups, they are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to reform Oregon’s redistricting process. In particular, they are calling for an independent commission of 12 Oregonians (four Democrats, four Republicans, and four unaffiliated voters) charged with impartially drawing districts through an open, transparent process that incorporates statewide input.
The problem is signature gathering has stalled amid sheltering in place. That’s why Oregonians need to pressure their legislators to take action. Legislators should live up to their promises to fight for fair, inclusive political processes by following the lead of Virginia Democrats. Clear across the country, a courageous group of Democrats in Virginia voted to remove redistricting power from the “blue” legislature to a hybrid commission of citizens and legislators. Now Virginians will have a chance to vote on the plan.
The political sacrifice of Democrats in Virginia should be replicated by Oregon officials. Whether during the upcoming special session or another time, the Oregon Legislature should vote to refer People Not Politician’s plan to the ballot. This unprecedented step is necessary in this unprecedented time. Oregonians should not have to suffer through another decade of partisan lines because they can’t get within 6 feet of a signature gatherer.
Let’s hope legislators practice the lofty rhetoric they preach, and give Oregonians the opportunity they deserve to reform redistricting.
