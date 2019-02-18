I write this with no intent of disrespecting the work of our elected officials, but as more and more comes out of Salem regarding education funding, I am wondering if we are going to miss the mark again.
First, the Quality Education Model was first published in 1999 by the Quality Education Commission. Don’t you just love educational jargon and acronyms? Since then the “model” has been updated every two years. What makes the work so critical is that it is based on sound educational research. “Over the years, the model has been improved by adding more and better data and by adding a growing body of empirical research on promising practices.” (QEM, Final Report, August 2018, page 5.) One valuable aspect of the report is that it puts a dollar amount for the resources that would be required “to run a system of highly-effective schools.” Since its inception, state funding for education has been between $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion short of meeting the target. Therefore, knowing that the system is significantly underfunded but expecting better results is insulting at the least.
Second, Pendleton, like many districts around the state, is attempting to provide the same services and programs over the last 10 years with fewer people. Over the past 100+ years the school day and school year have remained relatively stagnant, while the demands on the public education system multiplied exponentially. Local, state and federal governance add requirements annually and most frequently without the resources necessary to support them. Those who promote “do more with less” need serious help. Our district is operating with 28.3 fewer staff members today than it did in 2008. We cannot do more with less; our students deserve better. Therefore, before funding new programs, please consider funding that is flexible to restore staffing in district-determined areas of need.
Third, consider adjusting the enhanced funding for special education to a level that supports the actual cost to provide services to a growing student population that requires more adults. Currently some of the funds generated are part of the consortium dollars that our ESD uses to provide special education services, such as school psychologists, speech language pathologists, occupational therapists and nurses. Although these services are required and necessary, they do not provide day-to-day service and support to students.
In addition, the state of Oregon puts a cap at 11 percent for a district’s special education funding. In other words, if more than 11 percent of your district’s students qualify for special education, you only are compensated up to the 11 percent level.
The state average is 13.6 percent and in Pendleton 15 percent of our students qualify for special education services. Therefore, we need more support staff than our current funding allows to provide small group interventions, one-on-one work and supervision of student success rooms, to name few areas.
The big ask is this: With new and additional funds, keep the areas of intent loose enough so that individual districts may use the funds that best suit their needs.
Finally, let me just say, the issues that our schools face are not the product of the school system. Rather they reflect our local communities and our society as a whole. In light of the issues that were recently publicized, public schools work hard and efficiently despite the lack of adequate funding. We are at a critical crossroads and our legislature needs to make courageous decisions about the revenue and sustainability required to operate a high quality educational system.
If we keep chasing rainbows or windmills, we will once again fall short and be subject to criticism for the same results. It reminds me of a definition for insanity, “continuing to do the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result”. Public schools and public educators have played the “good soldier” role long enough; we have been and are adapting to the changing challenges and demands with the resources available, but it is time for our state to fund our schools at the level that we know is required and that our students deserve.
