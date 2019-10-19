I hope you were able to see Tamastslikt Cultural Institute’s recent gallery exhibit “Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes.” The show featured 13 contemporary visual artists who used humor, subtlety, or irony — and sometimes, as Bobbie Conner put it, “shock and awe” — to represent their real identities as Native Americans.
I was fortunate to hear both Conner and Jim Lavadour at their Pepsi Prime Time “Politics and Identity in Art” event last week. Shock and awe seemed an appropriate description of Micah Wesley’s “Redskins: Our Scalps, Your Honor” exhibit, one of the largest pieces on display — a wall of red wax circles with long strands of (synthetic) black hair hanging from the center of each.
Wesley wrote, “I have been told the teams and mascots honor the Native American people and they should be empowering symbols,” then quoted a Minnesota newspaper from Sept. 24, 1863: “The state reward for dead Indians has been increased to $200 for every redskin sent to Purgatory. This sum is more than the dead bodies of all the Indians east of the Red River are worth.”
As a writer, I particularly enjoyed K.H. Poole’s “Lazy,” a self-portrait made from a collage of time receipts from her own workplace.
“Our words matter,” she wrote, “and I hope my work invites the viewer to contemplate their own misconceptions and choose their words with purpose and thoughtfulness.”
But the best part of the evening was listening to Conner and Lavadour. In this beautiful building designed to reflect the land around it, we heard Lavadour describe the way he hiked the hills, and how the muscle memory of the land stays with him. We heard Conner explain that traditional Plateau art came from the animals and plants of this place — and that, in respect for the life of the deer or dogbane or cornhusk, the artists worked hard to create something beautiful.
“We are the land,” Lavadour said, adding that the land holds stories, many of them painful — but necessary, he said, for both Native and non-Native people to hear, in order to heal.
I yearn for this kind of belonging to place. My people have been on this continent for such a short time, and of course they came with ideas about land different from those I heard at Tamastskilt. They thought land belonged to people, not that people belong to the land.
In my novel “All Coyote’s Children,” set on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the character Annie is a reflection of my own attempt to know and belong to this place.
She has spent summers on her husband’s family ranch up the Umatilla River, but now he is missing and she is here year-round, and with her Umatilla friend Leona’s support, is becoming aware of the birds and plants and animals, the river currents of every season. Elementary stuff. But Annie and I still have much to learn.
Art helps. Art reminds us who we are, what’s important. At times like these, when attitudes toward the earth are causing ecosystem collapse, and as for climate — well, who can predict “normal” weather any more? — not to mention the keep-us-awake political news we’re all dealing with, I cling to K.H. Poole’s “our words matter.” And I let myself feel encouraged that many non-Native people are looking for better ways of understanding our relationship to land.
High Desert Journal, Camas, Orion, About Place — many journals now focus on this search. One of my favorites is Windfall: A Journal of Poetry of Place, published by Bill Siverly and Michael McDowell in Portland on the spring and fall equinox.
Ten of the poets in this fall’s issue have read at PCA’s First Draft Writers’ Series. My favorite poem this time is by Ashland’s Amy Miller — “Cougar Spotted behind Rooster’s Restaurant.” Everyone jokes about how he came for the chicken, she writes, or because the deer are really friendly, “but really it’s the springs/and their endless migration, the quail who shelter/in the blackberries everyone wants to shred, the hail/shotgunning summer’s tomato crop. It’s every/straight line we thought we drew. How the ground/is bending them even now.”
