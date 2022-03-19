Stories shape our world, and the stories coming from Ukraine have been so overwhelming that we want to shrink from the horror of this war. A recent Guardian headline, “Books Against Bombs: how Ukrainians are using literature to fight back,” seemed to offer a moment of hope — literature, yes — until I saw the accompanying photo: a window blocked by stacks of books. People in this residential area of Kyiv, the story said, are using books as barricades against explosions.
“There is no time to read or write now — everyone is focused on protecting their loved ones,” writes Katerina Sergatskova. But she goes on to explain where all those books had come from. To encourage vaccination against COVID-19, Ukraine had offered “culture vouchers” tha people could spend on tickets to a movie or concert, a gym membership or books. People bought books, books, books.
And the next day I saw a photo in Ron Charles’s Washington Post Book Club column — a Ukrainian mother reading a children’s book to a small girl resting on her suitcase. “In such horrific conditions, periods of imaginative escape are essential for children,” Charles writes. “And books are the perfect vehicle.” A group of Polish publishers called the Universal Reading Foundation, he says, has begun to buy and distribute Ukrainian children’s books for the youngest refugees taking shelter in Poland.
Despite the obvious difficulties, this group found a warehouse in Lviv, Ukraine, that will try to send the first batch of 25,000 books to be distributed to orphanages, day cares, kindergartens, schools and libraries.
If they can get through.
As Maria Deskur, chief executive officer of Universal Reading Foundation, told Charles, “A joyful moment of book sharing and talking with a close person is the definitive moment of safety, which builds the fundamentals of our social competence, self-esteem and psychological well-being … This is true for every child, but for these young Ukrainians who have just lived through a trauma, I would be ready to argue that their future psychological stableness depends on it.”
She plans to help older children, too, teenagers who will need to redefine themselves in Poland, process what they have seen and find strength to move forward. “Whenever you take a book in your hand, it is an act of openness to someone else’s thoughts and emotions,” she said. “It is an opening to listen to other points of view; an entering through the door to dialogue and mutual understanding. Building fundamentals for that state of mind is crucial for the future.”
For democracy, she means.
Who gets to hear which stories? Will the people of Russia ever see the photo of that mother squatting on the pavement to read to her toddler, or the window barricaded by books? Will the Ukrainians who survive this war find the stories they need? And will our own school children, whose right to know — to learn to understand others as well as the realities of our history and to read the novels of a Nobel prize winning American writer — is currently under threat?
As I hear news coming from Ukraine and worry about yet another larger European war, I remember images from Wislawa Symborska’s poem “The End and the Beginning:”
“After every war / someone has to clean up. / Things won’t / straighten themselves up, after all. / Someone has to push the rubble / to the side of the road, / so the corpse-filled wagons / can pass. / Someone has to get mired / in scum and ashes, / sofa springs, / splintered glass, / and bloody rags /… Photogenic it’s not, / and takes years. / All the cameras have left for another war.”
Katerina Sergatskova is right: first, people need to save their families. To survive. But stories matter. On March 1, 800 American and Ukrainian poets shared a massive Zoom reading, and when American poet Ilya Kaminsky asked a friend in Odessa what he can do, the reply was, “If you want to help, send us some poems and essays. We are trying to put together a literary magazine.”
And Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been quoting Hamlet. “The question for us now is to be or not to be,” he told the British Parliament. “I can give you a definitive answer. It’s definitely yes, to be.”
