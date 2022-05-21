The news this month has been beyond discouraging. Some days it’s only the migrating lazuli buntings that keep me going, those small blue sparks beneath the feeder.
But stories do continue to sustain me. April’s First Draft writer Joe Wilkins read from his novel “Fall Back Down When I Die,” set in eastern Montana, and shared poems from his new collection, “Thieve.” His 11-year-old daughter Edie stunned us, too, with her open mic reading. We watched her father filming her as she read, holding love in his hands like a camera.
We’re grateful to be able to bring writers like Joe and Edie, like Thursday’s Tom Titus and we look forward to visits from Charles Goodrich, Penelope Scambly Schott, Callam Angus and Debra Gwartney. It seems especially significant that we are offering First Draft in hybrid form now: in-person readings with a Zoom connection, because inclusivity is so important. It’s why we keep First Draft free and accessible, and offer the works of both men and women, young and old, writers of every skin color and sexual orientation.
Still, discouragement is in the news, headline after headline. An authoritarian ruler is causing terrible suffering in Ukraine, and in our own country the views of an evangelical minority threaten to replace inclusive democracy with an authoritarian singleness. Under the reasoning of Justice Alito’s leaked Supreme Court draft focusing on abortion, interracial marriages, LGBTQ and trans rights, even contraception could be threatened. And of course with insistence upon a single “truth,” education has quickly become a threat.
The proposed cutbacks at Blue Mountain Community College are not the direct result of such reasoning, but the threat to inclusivity is much the same. This time it’s not racial or sexual exclusion, but if students cannot continue to study in-depth vocational and academic courses and instead are offered weeks-long programs that shuttle them directly into the work force — with the justification that after all, they need only a roast beef sandwich, not a roast beef dinner — that’s a class issue.
I’ve been fighting such class issues all my life.
I wrote about this struggle in “Lessons from the Borderlands,” a collection of personal essays about my own “life with class,” my working class childhood and my work in classrooms trying to kick down the blocked doors to let everyone in, hoping to help others’ lives expand.
Yes, we need jobs. When school budget cutbacks left me unemployed in mid-life, I was terrified. We’re mammals; we have to eat. Our families need shelter, clothing. But if we focus only on paychecks, we lose everything. We lose democracy, which is why public education began and why it is so necessary. Inclusiveness, again: not just your ideas or mine, but examining, exploring, discovering. Recognizing fallacies. Finding more and more potential for human joy.
But such words sound foolish to those who insist the purpose of a community college is work force development. “Developing whole workers who appreciate art, drama, music and literature in addition to their knowledge of their craft is a grand calling for this or any other school,” scoffed an East Oregonian editorial of 25 years ago, when draconian cutbacks to what had been an excellent college began under President Travis Kirkland.
I must have more respect for workers than that editorial writer. After all, who decides how rich a mechanic’s or a bookkeeper’s life can be? “Students deserve discovery, new ideas,” I wrote in “Lessons from the Borderlands.”
“Areas of awareness expanding like fractals, taking them places they had no idea they wanted to go. Give them what they came for, yes, but more, more. Education isn’t just information, a commodity you can package and buy. ‘Bread and roses.,’ I had joked with my own students. ‘Unlimited extra credit to everyone who can sing all the lyrics by the end of the term.’”
And of course without enough transfer courses — soon, perhaps, without the two year transfer degree — careers will be cut short before they can even begin.
It’s about money, we are told — this, in one of the richest countries in the world. I would argue that it’s about limitation. In a word, exclusion.
We deserve more.
