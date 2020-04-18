Shelter in place, we have been told, and as the weeks wear on, we realize that we all need our own personal places in which to take shelter. Roofs and walls, certainly — if we are so lucky. But inner places, too. This week the COVID-19 pandemic has led me to the shelter of poetry.
You may have gone there, too. If you have been playing John Prine’s songs over and over again, remembering and smiling, maybe blinking back tears, you have been listening to poetry. “Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery / Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold onto / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go.” That hole in Daddy’s arm where all the money goes ... Mr. Peabody’s coal train ... those hollow, ancient eyes? Poetry.
And, of course, it was COVID-19 that took John Prine from us. Suddenly, we all know — or feel as if we know — someone who has died of this virus. And we’re all wondering what we can hold onto as so much of what we took for granted slips away. “When I die let my ashes float down the Green River,” John Prine sang when he was only 24. “Let my soul roll on up to the Rochester Dam. / I’ll be halfway to heaven with Paradise waitin’ / Just five miles away from wherever I am.” I’ve never been to Muhlenberg County, but somehow I was there this week. Maybe you were, too.
During times of crisis we often turn to poetry. So, it’s not just because April is National Poetry Month that the Poetry Foundation has been emailing us “poems to shelter in.”
Have you been finding a shelter of sorts in Zoom? Almost overnight, it seems, we have had to become techies, using this or some other digital platform to meet friends and teachers and colleagues through our computers. My workshop group, the Side Porch Poets — women scattered over the state from Merlin and Yamhill to Pendleton — usually meet monthly near Portland, but this time we had to watch each other impersonating “Hollywood Squares” on our laptops. We shared poems about elders who had taught us well, about a homeless woman sitting on a rock in the December rain, about a runaway horse and seeds entering the ground. Like all virtual meetings with grandchildren, parents and grandparents and beloved friends, it wasn’t the same. But it helped.
And amazingly enough, COVID-19 led me to a true treasure, the new Tupelo Press anthology “Native Voices: Indigenous American Poetry, Craft and Conversations.” Edited by CMarie Fuhrman and Dean Radar, it’s the book I longed for when I was teaching. In fact, I want to shout from the rooftop (or Zoom?) to all my former students, “Find this book! This is what we were all looking for!” It’s not just a collection of 44 Native poets and storytellers, wonderful as that would be in itself. Instead, it’s a book that teaches “in a Native way of knowing,” as Fuhrman says.
Rather than approaching Native literature for it’s “aboutness” — culture, or meaning, or theme — the editors asked each poet not only to share some poems but also to write about a poem that has influenced their art. The poets have conversations with each other and with poets who came before them. The emphasis is on craft. Form.
On art.
What’s the connection to COVID-19? Well, it’s a bit embarrassing. When CMarie Fuhrman posted an offer on Facebook to share some of the masks she was making, I said yes, please, and sent her my address. Who doesn’t know how to sew a simple mask? It wouldn’t be fair, really, to blame my wonderful 4-H sewing leader, who quietly encouraged me to give up after two years of struggling with straight hems. “I think you’ll be happier in forestry,” she said.
By the time the masks arrived, I had read more of Fuhrman’s posts and happily discovered Native Voices, so it was in my mailbox too.
In the poetry around us — perhaps a friend’s note or a child’s voice on the telephone — may you, too, find the words that shelter you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.