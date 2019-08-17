When I was invited to contribute a monthly column to the East Oregonian, former news editor Tim Trainor suggested I follow the lead set by other columnists — Matt Wood’s “From the Tractor Seat,” J.D. Smith’s “From the Headwaters of Dry Creek,” Lindsay Murdock’s “From Sun Up to Sun Down.”
Since my column would be about writing, I named it for the places that language can take us — “From Here to Anywhere.” I wanted to celebrate writers and Pendleton Center for the Arts’ First Draft Writers’ Series, which brings Northwest writers to share their words with us every month.
But language can take us to dark places too. The man who drove for hours to “kill Mexicans” — the man whose AK-47 style rifle killed 22 and wounded another 24 in 32 seconds — used language to post his racist “manifesto.” That was on August 3. On August 4 another mass shooting, this time in Dayton, Ohio, with reports of “hate lists” of people the gunman wanted to rape and kill. These killings have left us stunned and fearful, dreading another fight about guns, and, it seems to me, still not completely willing to talk about misogyny and white supremacy and the effect of words like “infestation” and “invasion.”
And then on Aug. 5, we lost the brilliant Toni Morrison, and this loss upon the other losses was hard to bear.
Toni Morrison knew exactly where the kind of language used to control and manipulate takes us. “There is and will be rousing language to keep citizens armed and arming; slaughtered and slaughtering in the malls, courthouses, post offices, playgrounds, bedrooms and boulevards; stirring, memorializing language to mask the pity and waste of needless death,” she said in her Nobel Prize acceptance speech. “There will be more diplomatic language to countenance rape, torture, assassination. There is and will be more seductive, mutant language designed to throttle women, to pack their throats like paté-producing geese with their own unsayable, transgressive words; there will be more of the language of surveillance disguised as research; of politics and history calculated to render the suffering of millions mute; language glamorized to thrill the dissatisfied and bereft into assaulting their neighbors; arrogant pseudo-empirical language crafted to lock creative people into cages of inferiority and hopelessness.”
She was speaking in 1993. Sounds like 2019, doesn’t it?
But used well, Morrison said, language “arcs toward the place where meaning may lie.” And if we’re thoughtful, if we’re honest, “be it grand or slender, burrowing, blasting, or refusing to sanctify; whether it laughs out loud or is a cry without an alphabet, the choice word, the chosen silence, unmolested language surges toward knowledge, not its destruction.”
I know I’m not the only one who wanted to hear her say it one more time, “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”
In times like these, when I’m tempted to despair, I remind myself that writers are still “doing language” — and that though Toni Morrison has died, her work has not. Like many others, I will re-read the novels that have moved me, changed me. I’ll search for the novels and essays I’ve missed. I will keep letting Ursula K. Le Guin, who also left us at age 88, challenge me and enrich my life. Grace Paley is still teaching me, too. Just now I’m reading Luis Urrea’s “The House of Broken Angels” and remembering that I can re-read John Okada’s “No No Boy” and Leslie Marmon Silko’s “Ceremony” and Maxine Hong Kingson’s “The Woman Warrior.” I can celebrate and share the words of Joy Harjo, who is Muskogee-Creek and the first Native American to be named poet laureate.
If you too have been devastated by the news, check out her kitchen table poem, “Perhaps the World Ends Here.” It will lift your heart.
Once Joy Harjo came to us, to BMCC and Tamástslikt. Her visit felt like nothing short of a miracle.
I’ll keep reading, because just now I need another miracle. I need to believe we can learn to use language to understand each other rather than hate each other. That someday we may realize how much words — your words, my words, everyone’s words — matter.
