The women stopped me as I walked through Sisters Cafe to put up a First Draft Writers’ Series poster on the bulletin board.
“What’s First Draft?” they wanted to know. “Is it a writers’ club?”
No, I explained. We invite Northwest writers to read to us. It’s not a club — there’s no admission and everyone is invited.
They were librarians, I learned, on their way home to Madras after hearing Johanna Stoberock read in Walla Walla, Washington, the night before — and they were looking forward to their own upcoming Community Read. Molly Gloss would be coming in April, and the Jefferson County Library District was busy lending copies of her novel “The Hearts of Horses” and planning their own two-day festival.
They were excited about hosting Molly Gloss, and that brought back memories.
She kicked off our First Draft series in May 2013, and I remember holding my breath to see how many people would turn out. As it turned out, so many came that there was barely breathing room.
This month First Draft also hosted Johanna Stoberock, winner of the Artist Trust’s $10,000 2019 LaSalle Storyteller Award for outstanding fiction. In February, we’ll welcome former congressman Les AuCoin with his new memoir “Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics.” March will bring Don Colburn, former journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist who now writes poems nearly everyone loves — at least I don’t know a writer who doesn’t smile at “In the Workshop After I Read My Poem Aloud.”
And remember Sully, the pilot who landed Flight 1549 on the Hudson River? Colburn was one of the 155 passengers; reading his poem is almost like being there ourselves:
“Someone named Josh knew to knock the door out / over the wing. I didn’t notice the guy carrying / his garment bag or the lady screaming for her shoes. / I just remember getting pushed toward a hole / in the side of the plane and tumbling out / into the cold gray blinding afternoon / which held me. I came to my feet / on the submerged wing with the others / and we walked on water.”
Is it any wonder we love to be read to?
All over Eastern Oregon, people are gathering to listen to stories and share ideas. Baker City, La Grande — and now The Dalles, too, where Jackie McManus has organized a series of workshops and readings called Writer’s Talk, also held on third Thursdays. In Enterprise, Fishtrap Firesides give Wallowa County residents monthly fall and winter opportunities to hear to their local writers.
Winter Fishtrap is back, too, and just wrapping up three days of reading and listening and talking about dams. Historian Bill Lang was on the program, Bobbie Conner was a panelist. CTUIR Communications Director Charles F. Sams III’s talk this morning was titled “Tamanawit — Natural Law / Kya’ak ha’ast — Air/ Cu’uc — Water / Tiica’m — Land / Nati’tayt — People.” I wish I could have been there.
We crave stories. Reading, listening — and community, just being with others who need stories too. Maybe you are a member of a book club here in Umatilla County. Or an online member of a Silent Book Club. I just learned about this phenomenon. In 2012, two women were sipping wine in a San Francisco restaurant and wishing they could be members of a book club without having to vacuum the house and make deviled eggs, or read a book they weren’t really interested in and didn’t have time to finish — but still be part of a group where they could meet with others who also loved to read.
So they began meeting — each bringing her own book, ordering a drink and committing to reading a silent chapter before conversation. People noticed. Asked questions. Now there are 50,000 online members and 180 active chapters in 20 countries.
For the first half hour in a Silent Book Club people order a drink and talk a bit about whatever book they are reading. Then there’s an hour of silent reading. And then — they keep reading, or chat. “Introvert Happy Hour,” they call it — because with a book in your hand it’s easier to have something to say. Something you want to say.
Because — well, stories.
