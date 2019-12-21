Winter Solstice. The darkest day of the year, but also the day the earth will tip once again toward light. Slowly, slowly. In fact, the word solstice means “when the sun stands still.” It’s a fragile time. Life seems to hang in the balance.
Darkness is important. It’s a time to turn inward, be still. Darkness, too, is part of life. But we yearn for light. We coax it to return to us with blazing fires, candles set on windowsills, even fireworks.
The first Solstice lights I ever saw were stars. When I was born at the end of World War II, electricity had not yet come to my family in rural Idaho. December was a dark time, with only a circle of dim light from the kerosene lamp or the kerosene lantern Dad hung in the barn before he climbed the ladder into the pitch-black haymow to toss down forkfuls of alfalfa for the cow and for his beloved team, Shorty and Dolly. Somehow that light made the winter barn feel warm. As the milk frothed in the bucket he squirted some into the barn cats’ waiting mouths and then filled their battered pan, while I sat where he had lifted me, on Dolly’s wide back, at the edge of the shadows.
But outside, the darkness was lit with those amazing stars, and the Milky Way was a nearly solid path it looked like I could climb.
All that was missing from those lights was color, but my sister and I discovered color, to our great joy, in neon. They were beautiful, those orange and green signs outside Hanson’s Garage and Stoddard’s Electric. I was just learning to talk when my aunt asked, in what must have been bemused exasperation, “Bette, what are we going to do with you?” I knew exactly what to say. “Take me to town to see the lights.”
Then came Christmas. Dad drove us around the snowy streets on the way to our grandparents’ so we could see the Peterson’s house on the hill above the post office, a big log home outlined in red and blue and green. We were overjoyed.
My sister is 21 months older than I am — 21 steps ahead, I tell her, to remind her that she has been a guide and that I am still following, the same way I did when she brought home books from her first-grade class. By Christmas that year she had taught how me to read and words had become purely miraculous.
As we approach this Solstice, she is dying.
All around me I see people waiting for the light to return, children waiting as patiently as they can for Santa Claus. And this year, it feels as if everyone is waiting — to see what kind of country we are, what kind of country we want to be. As the days pass, we will realize once again that the gift must always move, that sharing is what makes life possible. People will gather with friends and family, and sing, and make festive foods to share. We will all be lighting candles — Christmas candles, Menorah candles, Kwanzaa candles.
And over our heads, those stars my sister and I knew as children will burn brightly as ever. They may be obscured now by the glow of too many city lights, but they are there. We, too, are stardust. Joni Mitchell was right about that. Our bodies are made of the constantly falling dust of stars, our cells changing and replacing themselves with more of the elements that come from stars.
Some cultures teach that not only did we come from stars, we will return there, too. “All goes onward and outward; nothing collapses,” Walt Whitman wrote. How exactly this happens is a mystery to me. Will my sister climb the pathway of the Milky Way? She is still my guide.
On this Solstice, once again I watch the skies.
