Another Round-Up is behind us — a week of beautiful September weather with a dream coming true for 20-year-old Pendleton High School graduate Calgary Smith, who took the team roping championship with his roping partner, Jason Stewart.
“When he was just a kid,” Annie Fowler and Brent Kane reported in the East Oregonian, “Calgary Smith watched the cowboys compete at the Pendleton Round-Up, and dreamed of being in their boots.”
We were also remembering the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that happened 18 years ago during another Round-Up week. Would people forget? Some worried. After all, younger people have no memory of where they were that day or how it felt. The rest of us do, though, and enough time has passed that many wanted to share their experiences.
One story I found especially moving was by Yanktonai Dakota author Susan Power. On August 31, 2001, she recorded a vivid dream in her journal — four jets on a runway, waiting. A group of foreign men who hate us so much they want to bring about “our complete economic collapse.”
Power wrote about this dream in “Vision,” an essay published in the journal Granta on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. At the time of her dream, she says, her vision was smaller — she thought stocks might plunge in value. “Then,” she writes, “the full story washed over me, like everyone else, and I was mortified by the tiny splinter I was shown and believed to be the entire piece.”
Power goes on to describe another September attack, this one on her great-great-grandfather, Chief Mahto Nunpa, or Two Bear, and his people. On Sept. 3, 1863, they were drying buffalo meat for the coming winter when he learned that soldiers were approaching. He quickly put on his ceremonial clothes and with one of his grown sons walked out to meet them. He had heard about the uprising of another group of distant relatives, the Dakotas who had been starving in Minnesota, so he may not have been surprised when the general demanded the surrender of the non-involved Dakotas gathered on the prairie.
But he couldn’t make the general understand that no chief had the authority to demand this of his people. In his culture, everyone must make up their own mind about the right thing to do. Mahto Nunpa offered himself and his son as hostages while they negotiated further, but the offer was declined and he returned to his village.
Of course we know the attacks of Sept. 2001 were not the first attacks on American soil. People tried to flee, but hundreds were killed at White Stone Hill, many trapped in a ravine while soldiers fired down upon them. Parents strapped babies to small travois and urged the dogs pulling them to run. After dark, survivors crept away, leaving behind hundreds of tipi lodges, parfleche bags of tools and supplies, and the winter’s meat supply — all of which the soldiers would burn.
Mahto Nunpa, Powers says, was admired for his eloquence and calm, “that imperturbable grace the Buddhists call ‘equanimity.’” Looking at his portrait 10 years after Sept. 11, 2001, she has another vision — “a turning in his gaze,” like the wheeling of a dog chasing its tail in circles. She takes it as a warning.
“I see us like that mesmerized dog, declaring we’re learned something, we’re changed by the hard lessons of each generation, only to forget and spin back on ourselves.”
The day our Round-Up visitors left for home marked another anniversary — the KKK’s 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Youth Sunday, a terrorist attack that killed four young girls. I remember that day, too.
“We must be concerned not merely about who murdered them,” Martin Luther King Jr. told their grieving community, “but about the system, the way of life, the philosophy which produced the murderers. Their deaths say to us that we must work passionately and unrelentingly for the realization of the American dream.”
To make that dream reality, it seems more clear than ever that we must work together. Team roping might not be such a bad metaphor.
