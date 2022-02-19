Our stories are time capsules. They hold scenes that stay with us, moments when time has slowed long enough to let us see and better understand. This is why I love learning about the events of other people’s lives and letting their stories become part of my own memory.
I once heard the poet Naomi Shihab Nye describe traveling to her home in San Antonio just after 9/11, when planes weren’t flying and the Greyhound bus had become her alternative. The young man who took the seat next to hers was heading home, too. He had just been released from prison, and because he’d been segregated to make sure nothing interfered with his release, he was perhaps the only person in the country who had not yet heard the news.
For him, the twin towers were still standing. And he was full of hope. This time, he said, he was not going to blame anyone or seek revenge for anything, ever.
Each of us remembers images from that September day, but for me it’s this one — two people on a bus just talking, or not talking (how could I tell him? Nye asked) — that resonates.
And I know I’ll remember the story Brigit Farley shared in her recent column Past and Prologue, where she condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that tried to prevent the certification of our last election and violated our country’s long-held tradition of peaceful transfer of power.
“You get some sense of how rare and precious the American electoral experience is,” Brigit wrote, “when you interact with people from abroad. A friend of my parents, newly arrived in the U.S. from Germany, was terrified when she learned of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”
Recalling her turbulent childhood, she prepared to batten down the hatches, anticipating political turmoil, maybe tanks in the streets.
“She watched in astonishment as President Lyndon Johnson stepped off Air Force One to calm a shocked and grieving nation,” she wrote.
Later, Brigit said, other European friends were surprised when, after President Richard Nixon resigned, the next headline was simply “Ford Takes the Reins.”
I suppose I have been thinking about the connection between stories and memory because in the past two years I have lost both a sister and a brother. Last week my niece, who has been sorting her father’s belongings, called to ask, “Why did Dad have Uncle Fred’s army jacket?” and I found myself on the verge of answering, “I’ll ask Jill; she’ll know.”
My brother was a wonderful storyteller, but when I think of the stories he told me in his last year I realize there were so many more that I would never hear. When we lost John we lost his memories of our family’s past, too. John was the one who knew the land we grew up on most intimately, the one who had been taught how to shingle the log cabin and make the Christmas mincemeat from the neck of the deer he hunted on the Upper 40, the one who knew the history of the ancient tools in the homestead outbuildings.
Jill and I, closest in age, often gave each other the gift of shared memories. “Help me, will you?” she asked once. “People don’t believe me. Do you remember the winter of pink snow?”
Immediately the scene returned, a memory I had long forgotten. It happened in the years when above-ground atomic testing was taking place; perhaps dust of Utah’s red rock was what colored our Idaho snow. We ate some, enthralled, and took handfuls in to ask Mom to make pink snow ice cream. I remembered her shock, the cups of cocoa she made for us as we warmed our stocking feet on the wood-burning cook stove door, the way she finally let us go outside again after we promised not to eat any more snow.
Now two dear friends are going into what we call memory care. I’m grateful they will receive the help they need, but I wish “memory care” meant a way to care for and preserve their memories. Maybe there is: Those of us who love them can try to pass on their stories.
