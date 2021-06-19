Someone — it wasn’t me, I swear — introduced our granddaughter to the pleasures of vanilla bean frappuccino, so here we were, waiting in a line of cars at Starbucks. When we reached the window, we learned that the woman in the car ahead of us had already paid for our treat. I’m not much of a coffee drinker, so this was my first experience of what’s become a not-uncommon practice at Starbucks and McDonalds.
Paying it forward, people call it now. But “casting your bread upon the waters” has been around for a long time. And indigenous cultures, among others, have always known “the gift must always move.”
It feels good when it happens, even in small ways. Like the copy of a book I had bought 20 years ago — Molly Gloss’s “Wild Life” — that arrived in my mailbox this week. I’d passed it on to a friend — but which one? When we share books, they tend to disappear. But here it was. This bread returning to me felt even more special because I’d been re-reading that book in a re-issued copy, savoring it even more now that I’ve tried my hand at writing a novel myself.
A small thing, yes. Like a free drink at Starbucks. But small gifts can feel large, and this one did.
Then it happened again. I had thought of what seemed a perfect gift for my friend Caroline, who is retiring from teaching literature and writing at Portland Community College. A book, of course: “Literary Chickens,” a collection of Beth Moon’s amazing photos of heritage-breed chickens paired with quotations from literary classics — ideal for Caroline, who loves both chickens and literature.
I wanted to give her the book when our poetry group met in person for the first time in months, so everyone could see it. Caroline’s mother Ursula had long ago christened us the “poultry” group, a joke about the way people pronounced “poetry” in her days at Radcliffe. So we’ve been “the poults” for years. Several members of our group actually keep chickens, too — and we all know and appreciate their ways.
So I ordered the book — and when it became clear that it wasn’t going to arrive in time, my friend Elizabeth, who had introduced me to this treasure in the first place, gave me her copy. I could pass it on to Caroline and replace hers when the new copy arrived. Her act of generosity made not just two but seven people happy.
Of course, we are all familiar with larger, more obvious examples of paying it forward, of giving without expectation of in-kind reward. Teaching comes to mind. Parenting. Volunteering at the warming station. Getting vaccinated to protect others as well as yourself. And, of course, writing.
All writers hope their book finds a publisher, and it’s true that some make a lot of money. But as Cheryl Strayed told the editor of the book “Scratch: Writers, Money, and the Art of Making a Living,” “There’s no other job in the world where you get your master’s degree in that field and you’re like, ‘Well, I might make zero or I might make $5 million!’”
The writers who share their work at the First Draft Writers’ Series hope we will buy their books, but that isn’t why they come. They know their words need to be not just written but read — and if they’re lucky, heard. Listen closely as they’re reading, watch their faces, let the words flow into you, and you’ll feel it too: the circle of story.
Many successful writers have jobs, or supportive partners, to help pay the bills so they can write. “Being a writer is great because you always have homework and then you die” is a Twitter joke, but it’s true. Artists don’t retire. Their gifts have to keep moving.
I’m happy to live in a community that supports the First Draft Writers’ Series, a community of folks who pay it forward both at Starbucks and at Pendleton Center for the Arts. We’ve kept the series going on Zoom, and we’ll to be able to meet in person soon.
Meanwhile, I think I’ll buy someone a cup of coffee. Better yet, a book.
