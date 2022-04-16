It’s here again — April, National Poetry Month. Is poetry even relevant, you may be wondering, as images of horror in Ukraine fill our screens and our minds?
William Carlos Williams famously put it this way: “It is difficult to get the news from poems, yet men die miserably every day for want of what is found there.” Yes, men — and women and children, too, we want to add. Babies.
Can poetry help? “We are living in a time where we don’t have access to the usual things that have comforted us,” current Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani told The Oregonian. “Poetry allows us to find some clarity in difficult and challenging times.”
That’s why he has created the Daily Tele-Poems Telephone line. During National Poetry Month, if we call 503-928-7008 we can hear Mojgani or recent Oregon Poet Laureates Elizabeth Woody, Kim Stafford or Paulann Petersen sharing a poem. Today I heard Paulann’s poem about coming eye to eye with a hummingbird, and for a moment the heaviness inside me lifted.
That’s what Mojgani had in mind. He wanted us to be able to “turn down a little bit of the noise that is plaguing us right now and have a quiet moment or two with oneself though the voice of another person.”
Of course, not all poems are about hummingbirds. When we instinctively turned to poetry after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, we wanted Auden’s “September 1, 1939.” Polish poet Adam Zagajewski offered balm to New Yorkers — and all of us — with “Try to Praise the Mutilated World,” which he published in The New Yorker magazine on September 17, 2001. Even in the worst of times, poetry acknowledges our human feelings and helps us live with them.
What poems and stories will come out of the suffering in Ukraine? Can words offer guidance when we see images of bodies in the streets and read of rape as a weapon of war, bodies of men whose hands are still tied behind their backs, a child’s muddy toy that we know means another child swallowed by war?
Yet already we’re hearing stories. Just this week I read that a woman had given ceramic cockerel jugs to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they walked through the rubble of Borodiankia, a city north of Kyiv, where they were finding evidence of atrocities “much worse” than those in Bucha. The jugs were originally designed by beloved twentieth century Ukrainian artist Prokip Bidasiuk, whose work had been displayed at the National Museum for Applied Folk Arts. One such ceramic rooster had somehow miraculously survived the bombardment intact, and when it was photographed still standing on its kitchen shelf it became an instant symbol of Ukrainian resilience.
So there you go. From hummingbirds to roosters.
What we’re watching in Ukraine is the struggle for democracy, a people’s need to choose. Authoritarians tell us we are inherently wicked and therefore cannot govern ourselves. We need their moral superiority and their version of religion, which, to judge by the images bombarding us, seems a far cry from “love your neighbor as yourself.” Restrictions on long-held individual freedoms are happening in our own country too, and more are threatened.
I think of the scrap of paper on my mother’s bulletin board, those lines she had copied from Robert Frost’s poem about a glass of cider: “I’d catch another bubble if I waited. / The thing was to get now and then elated.” She understood the forces of repression, but she knew. Given love and a chance, life goes on. As long as it can.
Maybe it’s her influence. Despite these dark times, I found several optimistic poems in my own recent files. True, one was about Alzheimer’s Disease and a failed suicide attempt, but the woman who had tried to end her confusion by jumping into the river had been a championship swimmer in college, and when she entered the water, she swam. It seemed a perfect metaphor. When times are hard, swim. Just keep swimming.
It might help to call that number. After all, it’s National Poetry Month.
