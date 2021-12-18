Interlibrary loan is a gift I’m grateful for not just at Christmas but year-round, and last week I got a notice that the book I’d been waiting for was here. Good news. But it wasn’t on the “holds” shelf, and though they checked and rechecked, the librarians were stymied until they found a large red zippered bag containing multiple copies of my book. Enough for a book club. which of course is what I had mistakenly ordered.
Perhaps I could stand on the steps of the post office offering copies to my fellow citizens. By springtime, if we all shared the same story, we’d have something — an understanding — in common. We’d be the kind of neighbors who let each other go first in the checkout line and raise two fingers from the steering wheel when we meet on the county road.
I know, I know.
And yet, some version of this hopeful vision has inspired every English major in history. Small towns, cities, universities have believed in it too, promoting Everybody Reads programs. You probably believe it yourself: Think of the stories we share at Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, at solstice ceremonies everywhere. Stories can connect us, help us understand our lives.
As I carried the red bag down the steps of the library, I thought about the title — “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell — and the book’s subtitle, “A Novel of the Plague.” It might take an English major to recognize the name of Shakespeare’s son who died when he was only 11. But who hasn’t heard the word “plague” in these past two years? Surely the pandemic we’ve all been living through is a story we have in common.
But there are stories, and there are stories — something even English majors must acknowledge. Social media has offered a perfect platform for the stories of conspiracies and outright lies. Doctors have reported that even as they are dying, some patients don’t believe in COVID-19.
And then, of course, there was that day in January.
Not long ago, 23-year-old Peter McIndoe decided to create a conspiracy story of his own, one so preposterous that surely no one would believe it: Birds Aren’t Real.
What we think are birds are really robots created by the government to spy on us, he said. Billboards sprang up. T-shirts appeared. According to a recent article in the New York Times, this movement was Generation Z’s way of pushing back against the adults in their lives who have fallen victim to absurd stories. The goal was not just to let us hear a generation giggling, but like satire everywhere, to guide us back to truth.
Of course, not everyone chooses the same story. We all have our favorite TV programs, movies, writers. You may prefer science fiction while your friend wants a mystery, preferably one set in Shetland. But all good stories ask us to feel, to evaluate, to question, perhaps to reconsider. Is the story successful at what it attempts? In literature class discussions and at book clubs, readers share differing opinions. It’s the thoughtful response that matters.
Pendleton Center for the Arts First Draft Writers’ Series is a great place to hear the kind of stories that connect us. We’ve been meeting via Zoom during the pandemic — Brittney Corrigan was terrific on Thursday, Dec. 16, as was the long-distance open mic — and we’ll be gathering in person again soon. Poet, essayist and fly-fishing guide Cameron Scott, from Wallowa County, will be our featured reader on the third Thursday in January, and David S.J. Pickering, whose book “Jesus Comes to Me as Judy Garland won the Airlie Press Poetry Prize,” will read in February. David Oates with “The Mountains of Paris” is scheduled for March, and much-loved Joe Wilkins, whose latest novel is “Fall Back Down When I Die,” in April. I hope you will join us.
Maybe share some stories of your own.
Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” is a story about grief and love, exactly the book I needed in this December’s darkness. If you, too, order it through interlibrary loan, smile at the people you meet on the steps of the post office. It will be our secret book club.
