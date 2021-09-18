Stories surround us. Which ones have you been listening to? Maybe you’ve been grateful for the comfort of the familiar sounds coming from the Round-Up Arena and the voices of children returning to school playgrounds at recess.
Or maybe you have been sobered by the stories from Afghanistan and from veterans who lost friends there or left friends there. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has brought new focus not only to the losses of that day but the sacrifices our culture has made to fear and a reassessment of our place in the world. And then there’s COVID-19 and the delta variant, hospitals struggling to keep up, lost loved ones.
Lately I’ve been finding inspiration in David Treuer’s essay “A Sadness I Can’t Carry: The Story of the Drum” from the Sept. 3 issue of New York Times Magazine. Treuer was hit hard with the deaths of both parents and the loss of his marriage, and devastated by the unexpected deaths of two close friends, one after the other. Like all of us, he’s struggling. But the essay is about his Ojibway culture’s way of dealing with grief by sharing it, and by others’ willingness to help bear his personal grief through the ceremony of the Big Drum.
This practice began, he says, around 1850. One hundred years after the Ojibway had attacked and driven the Dakota people away from their forests and out onto the plains, the Dakota returned with a big drum and a way to help their killers and their own survivors deal with guilt and grief. As we know, killers inflict grief upon themselves as well as others. In these ceremonies — which are open to outsiders — members of the drum, often veterans of wars, wash the tears of those who are grieving. They literally wash their faces, braid and comb their hair. If I understand Treuer’s explanation correctly, they absorb some of the grief, help the sufferers carry it.
Humans have found many ways of offering consolation, but I find myself wishing these ceremonies were common in my own culture. Imagine if we could wash away each other’s tears. Even on Sept. 11, 2001, Treuer says, when he burst into a room with the news that something terrible had happened, almost immediately a drum appeared.
Sometimes what we need even in the midst of pain is laughter. If that sounds good to you, I recommend “Ted Lasso,” which you can find on Apple TV. It’s a story about kindness, believe it or not. Well, and soccer. Or “football” as the Richmond Greyhounds would insist we say. And yes, it’s also about grief and dealing with grief. But even the toughest footballer of them all, the great, growling Roy Kent, is kind. “Kind but not nice,” fans joke.
I don’t drink coffee, so it’s easy for me to say — but for the price of a latte, you too can watch Ted Lasso and find the comfort of a kindness that’s deeper than nice.
Friends, of course, help us bear our griefs. Friends and family and, yes, poets. They help us look straight on at even the most difficult things, help us face them, absorb them, take them into our own bodies. They help us learn to survive being human.
How many of us have turned to Mary Oliver’s poem “Wild Geese”? “You do not have to be good / You do not have to walk on your knees / for a hundred miles through the desert repenting … Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.” Or W. H. Auden’s “September 1, 1939,” when he acknowledges that “we must love one another or die” and tries to “show an affirming flame.” Even the title of Adam Zagajewski’s poem in the New Yorker’s first issue after the 9/11 attacks — “Try to Praise the Mutilated World” — was a gift.
Whatever stories you have been turning to this month, I’m guessing that the words heard most often at Big Drum — wiidookodaadidaa, “let’s help each other” and zhawendidaa,“let’s care for each other” — apply. And let’s wish each other well, because as the Ojibway and Dakota people have learned, it takes a special kind of courage to be kind.
