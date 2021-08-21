Local columnists had chosen titles that revealed the perspectives of their voices: From the headwaters of Dry Creek; From the tractor seat; From sunup to sundown. Since I would be writing about the power of stories, I decided to call mine From here to anywhere.
Sometimes stories take us to frightening places. Years ago, I severed two tendons in my left hand, and I remember the helpless shock of not being able to flex my fingers. This month my husband had a similar experience when suddenly he couldn’t move his legs. All summer we’d been walking around Community Park, and now — the future looked dim.
But after 15 calls, St. Anthony Hospital finally found a hospital with room to accept one more patient, and he was on the helicopter to Seattle and life-renewing surgery.
We were among the lucky ones. A few days later, according to the East Oregonian, the St. Anthony Emergency staff would call 20 hospitals for a patient who needed a transfer, this time without success.
This shortage of hospital beds is, of course, the result of two conflicting stories. Stories have power: Can anyone doubt that, now? Power to destroy as well as create. Hoping for solace as we waited for a post-surgery rehab bed — they were full, too, all over the Northwest — I turned to the books I’d stuffed into my pack just before the hurried drive over Snoqualmie Pass.
One was a collection of poems by Maggie Smith. You may have found “Good Bones” on Facebook last year — to many people, it seemed the perfect take on 2020. “Life is short,” she wrote, “though I keep this from my children. … Life is short and the world / is at least half terrible, and for every kind / stranger, there is one who would break you, / though I keep this from my children. I am trying / to sell them the world. Any decent realtor, / walking you through a real sh*thole, chirps on / about good bones: This place could be beautiful, / right? You could make this place beautiful.”
The other book in my pack was David Treuer’s “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee” — a title echoing Dee Brown’s famous “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.” Published in 1970, Brown’s book contended that in the 30 years before the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee, “the culture and civilization of the American Indian was destroyed … if readers should ever chance to see the poverty, the hopelessness, and the squalor of a modern Indian reservation, they may find it possible to truly understand the reasons why.”
Imagine being a Native college student reading that sentence. No culture? No civilization? Nothing but poverty, hopelessness, squalor?
Treuer’s own book tells a different story: a story of survival, resilience, and adaptation —“the sound of a heartbeat going on” — even through genocidal attacks and the greed of unscrupulous agents, through boarding schools and the Allotment Act, from the Court of Indian Offenses to the 1978 Religious Freedom Act, through two world wars, termination and relocation, AIM and Standing Rock, casinos and tribal capitalism and digital connectedness. As he travels the country listening to stories of people from several reservations and cities he shared his own experiences from his Leech Lake Reservation childhood and beyond.
During his travels he realizes that the descendants of Wounded Knee survivors — and other Indian communities around the country who have had their own holocausts — “survived to make mistakes and to recover from them. They survived to make history, to make meaning, to make life ... and in doing so, to make the story of the country itself.”
In other words, he says, he has “tried to catch us not in the act of dying, but, rather, in the radical act of living. Because at the heart of the political convulsions that now grip the country we love lies a human question. A simple one. What kind of country do we want to be?”
As I closed the book, I heard the man in the next bed struggling to breathe. I can only hope the stories we listen to now will be stories of compassion for our neighbors and unvaccinated children. And should you need one, I hope there will be a bed for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.