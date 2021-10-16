Last week, President Joe Biden issued a first-ever proclamation to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“On Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” he wrote, “our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.
“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”
He also officially recognized the federal holiday of Columbus Day and honored the contributions of Italian-Americans. But, he added, “Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: violence perpetrated against Native communities, displacement and theft of Tribal homelands, the introduction and spread of disease, and more.”
The first national Columbus Day came after a mob broke into Orleans Parish Prison in 1891 to kill Italian immigrants who had been found not guilty of murder. The New York Times wrote that “while every good citizen” would agree that “this affair is to be deplored, it would be difficult to find any individual who would confess that privately he deplores it very much,” and Theodore Roosevelt, in a letter to his sister, wrote, “Personally, I think it a rather good thing.”
Italy — and Italian-American voters — were angry, and since communities were already planning celebrations of the 400th anniversary of Columbus’s landing, President Benjamin Harrison was urged to proclaim a one-time national holiday to win their support and “impress upon our youth the patriotic duties of American citizenship.”
People had fun — who doesn’t love a holiday with a parade? — but it clearly wasn’t an acknowledgment of the discrimination against Italian immigrants, and it didn’t celebrate a patriotic determination to live up to America’s ideal of equality.
The word “resilience” is repeated in Biden’s proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day for good reason, it seems to me. Resilience is what has enabled Indigenous peoples not only to survive but to thrive, to grow, to adapt, and to keep offering alternative perspectives to their non-Native neighbors.
The times we are living in now are testing us all — this week there was even talk of “shock troops” and “civil war.” Can our society as a whole be as resilient?
I take heart from people like Julia Ward Gillis, whose “Letter from an Army Wife” (which I found in the Oregon Literature Series) reveals an American with courage to face painful truths. When she came west as an Army bride she wrote to her parents about the accommodations at Fort Dalles, where on the parlor walls were “swabs, rammers, sabers, and other things whose names I have not yet learned” while on the floor “with its nose (Jim says I must say muzzle) pointing out the window is the dearest brass gun mounted on a wooden carriage. Captain C. says it is a mountain howitzer.”
The next year she and her husband are living in a slab hut with a sloping dirt floor in what is now Harney County, where Gen. Crook’s troops are searching for people to kill.
This time she writes, “I think it is a wretched unholy warfare; the poor creatures are hunted down like wild beasts and shot down in cold blood. The same ball went through a mother and her baby at her breast. One poor little creature just the size of my baby was shot because he would some day grow up.”
Julia would be amazed, I think, and grateful for Biden’s proclamation, for the steps our country is taking toward becoming a better people.
On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day I’m reminded that those of us who are immigrants or descended from immigrants are not and can never be indigenous to North America.
But we can, as Robin Wall Kimmerer suggests in her book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” become “naturalized.”
We can learn from Indigenous peoples, realize that relationships with “all our relations” are reciprocal. We can learn to belong here. All of us, together.
