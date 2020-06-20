“The world is made of stories, not of atoms,” Muriel Rukeyser wrote. But can stories really take us “from here to anywhere?”
Just now we’re creating three important stories. We didn’t cause the pandemic, but how we respond to it changes the way it affects us, as the rising infection rates in Northeast Oregon have reminded us. What shall we do — as a country, as a people — about the loss of jobs and small businesses, and the ominous threat that holds for the future? What shall we do about the racism that has always been at the core of our country and is now filling our streets with Americans insisting that Black Lives Matter, many holding signs that plead — no, demand — stop killing us?
The only way we can understand each other is to hear each other’s stories. That’s why Pendleton Center for the Arts created the First Draft Writers’ Series. We wanted the voices of both men and women, young and old, straight writers and gay. And we wanted to hear stories from African Americans, Native Americans, from writers whose families came from China, the Philippines, Ireland, Portugal, Mexico, Germany and Japan.
We were entertained, the way humans always are by stories, and we learned to see from others’ perspectives. We heard stories perhaps we should have known, but didn’t. I’ll never forget Harold Johnson’s reading from “Article. II. — The Gallery,” poems addressing the first 44 U.S. presidents whose portraits hang in the National Gallery in the voices of Black Americans from their terms in office. It was shattering.
“He’s lived a long time, and he’s been paying attention,” I remember telling a friend.
But so many stories have been silenced. Does everyone know what happened at the Tulsa Massacre? At Rosewood? (Or the Marias massacre, or the one at Eureka?) As statues of pioneers and Confederate generals are pulled down around the country — Columbus, too, and Thomas Jefferson — and in London, Winston Churchill’s statue has been covered — do we understand why?
Remember Schoolhouse Rock, those catchy songs from your childhood Saturday mornings that helped you learn about conjunctions and how to pass a bill? “Elbow Room” was the one that told the story of the “opening” of the West after the Louisiana Purchase. The fact that the land was already inhabited was not mentioned. We needed “elbow room!” History without Indians. Easy peasy, fourth-graders.
In 1968, after the 1967 summer of riots in 157 cities, the Kerner Commission concluded that the United States was “moving toward two societies, one black, one white — separate and unequal” and that “white racism is essentially responsible for the explosive mixture which has been accumulating since the end of World War II. We will remain trapped in a cycle of anger and hopelessness until more white Americans come to grips with our past.”
The report recommended changes. Fifty-two years ago, we knew what to do. We still do. Mitch Landreau, a (white) former mayor of New Orleans, spelled it out in a recent New York Times column. “Our nation will remain stuck until we redesign the systems that have kept us divided for generations. A housing system designed to keep us apart. A criminal justice system designed to keep black people in check. A financial system designed to keep money in white hands. An economy that benefits the top 1% at the expense of workers we only now deem ‘essential.’ An education system that separates rich children from poor. A health care system that leaves too many without basic care. A political system designed to make voting a privilege and not a right.”
Impossible? Or is that idea, too, a story we might question?
Turkey vultures have been roosting in the dead cottonwoods at Community Park. Up close, they’re not pretty birds. Without the work these creatures do, though, people sicken and die. If we want to create a story that works for everyone, we too will have to face some ugly truths.
But as I watch people gathering at Roy Raley Park and City Hall, across the country and even across the Atlantic, I remember Yeats’s “Easter 1916” — “All changed, changed utterly: / A terrible beauty is born.”
What story, what world, will we make?
