It’s quiet this morning. The sun is making its way into another day right in front of me in a slow and steady fashion. I step onto the back deck with a coffee mug in hand, listening to life awaken. There is a train whistling in the distance, and the birds are chirping their morning melody. I watch a few cows graze close to the fence, while two calves play near the water trough, observing the hills below our home take shape in the soft light, wishing I could bottle up the still and peaceful moments of the morning before the chaos on the horizon erupts.
One thing I have truly loved about life during this “stay at home to save lives” time is the quiet found when I let the boys sleep a little longer than usual. It’s then that I catch the steam rising off my mug of tea, or occasional cup of coffee, while mentally planning and preparing for the upcoming hours. Normally, there wouldn’t be time during the school week to savor the beautiful collection of mugs that hang on the wall because I’d be reaching for a “to-go” cup. The rush out the door would keep me from spending more than a quick moment reflecting on the places and people the warmth of the mug brings to mind. This morning ritual has not only added to the peacefulness, but the emotions that have risen to the surface as I remember treasured times have filled my heart and soul to the absolute brim.
Today, I caught myself staring at my hands as they held tight to the mug in my grip. I was aching for the seashore — sand between my toes, waves washing up around the footprints I leave as I walk, thinking about the imprint that is left. Sometimes we don’t know what kind of imprint we leave with the places or people in our lives, but I’m pretty sure that even when there doesn’t seem to be a sign of them anywhere, they’re there. In the midst of the memory, I cringed at the number of lines and wrinkles that appeared down the length of my thumb. I spent at least five minutes thinking about the lines and what they meant, and then actually laughed out loud at the fact I was so consumed with the wrinkles in the first place.
My palms have always had a million lines running across them in every sort of direction. In fact, I’ve spent a lot of my life secretly embarrassed about how many lines there are and how old I feel the lines make my hands look. Not only are they full of lines, but they’re often cracked and super dry, and even with all the bag balm, goats milk lotion bars, and thick creams I’ve lathered them with over the years, they can’t seem to stay softened. Here’s the thing, though — those creases, folds, and wrinkles = life. And while I may wish there weren’t as many, I know this to be true: They’re there for a reason. They are proof that I have folded, stretched, squeezed, and scrunched all the things my hands have held to the best of my ability. They confirm that I have tried many things that have been within my reach, failing at some and succeeding at others. They are a living testament that I am doing my best to hold onto the goodness around me — firmly and securely — sharing it with others the best I know how. Yes, those lines and wrinkles are proof that I’m alive and living well.
Check out your hands today. Embrace the lines and wrinkles. Hold onto something that you love, and see that without those lines, the gift you’re holding onto probably wouldn’t be there at all.
