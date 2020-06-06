There is a world map that hangs in the hallway of our home. It’s bright and colorful, has a few tears in places, and needs to be restapled to the wooden frame it hangs from, but in the hustle and bustle of our lives, it continues to offer a sense of hope and peace every time I look at it hanging in its place in our corner of the world.
Yesterday, it stopped me in my tracks. I was doing one of the many passes that happens multiple times a day, when something caught my eye. It wasn’t a particular country or even the name of an ocean. It was the word “world.” I stood there quietly, my mind not racing to the next thing I needed to do, nor my feet rushing toward the next place I needed to be. Instead, I settled in front of it and paused my life to look and see the big picture as best as I could. I glanced at the shapes of the countries and continents, the lines that told where borders exist, and the large amounts of blue, wondering what exactly was happening in those places that are oceans away from here. I reached out to touch the locations of areas my feet had been, and parts of the world that pieces of my heart ache for without having set foot on the soil. I also caught myself making a mental note of where I wanted to go next, even if it isn’t probably going to be happening in the foreseeable future. And then, after what seemed to be a really long time, I looked back at the word that caught my attention in the first place and sighed.
World.
This world we live in has been turned upside down on every sort of level during the past several months. I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all found ourselves living through a time where just when we think we’ve seen it all, we haven’t. The next storm comes before we’ve caught our footing, and the waves of emotions push over us, knocking us down at times, only to offer hope with each gust of wind, to pull us back up.
We’ve reached the end of one of the wildest school years I have ever experienced. One with routines and schedules turned completely upside down, and home being a place of refuge and war simultaneously. The Zoom meetings, conference calls, weekly check-ins from teachers, science experiments gone wrong in the backyard, all things Google Classroom, virtual awards ceremonies, and opportunities for parents to not only remember how to solve equations for unknown quantities, but circumstances that challenge their ability to teach it to a teenager, who would rather be doing anything instead of solving for x or y, have been anything and everything but easy. As much as we tried to keep things in order and adhere to what we knew was best during these months at home, some days just didn’t go as planned.
We’ve also encountered storms and floods that have turned our world upside down. The water has risen, and then receded, leaving behind new pathways for life to flow. Trees have blown over, history uprooted, and the fences and barriers that kept us protected, destroyed. Some of us are at a standstill, not knowing what to do with the unknown future or how to repair that which is gone in preparation of what is to come. We keep pressing forward, one step at a time, and I can’t help but believe that the horizon is calling to us to continue on the best that we can with every ounce of hope and trust we can muster, through the quiet, as well as the loud.
The map in our hallway is a symbol of hope to me. It shouts, “Oh, the places you’ll go” without saying anything at all. It offers a sense of direction, and provides a physical anchor for that which I can not see. Someday soon, I hope we all find ourselves standing in places we’ve longed to go. Fixed in locations all over this world, stronger and more gracious than we’ve ever been before.
Yes, so much stronger, much more stable, and a whole lot more understanding of the world around us because of the year 2020 and five simple, yet so very complex words: “Oh, the places you’ll go.”
