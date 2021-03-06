I could feel it coming. The air began to change and the clouds seemed to take a shape of their own. My bones started to ache. A storm had been lingering on the horizon, and there was no longer a way to avoid it.
It had been there all week. An occasional gust of wind. Periodic downpours. And even a cold front or two. I couldn’t stop it. I couldn’t detour it. But oh, how I tried.
Maybe if I had closed the curtains. Maybe if I had driven a little to the west and then the north, or even the south — as fast as I could. Maybe if I had chosen different words. Maybe if I hadn’t hit send.
Maybe if …
Life is full of “maybe ifs, and honestly, I’m sick of making excuses. Excuse like:
Maybe if I had gone to bed a little earlier.
Maybe if I had worked a little harder.
Maybe if I had spent my time a bit more wisely.
Maybe if I stopped thinking, and started doing.
Maybe, maybe, maybe.
The storm hit, and it hit hard.
A kink in my neck.
A sore throat.
A birthday party a couple hundred miles away.
A pile of bank statements.
A mountain of school work.
A stack of bills.
A heap (or five) of laundry.
Dirty bathrooms.
Dirty dishes.
Dirty floors.
Dirt, dirt and more dirt.
The wind started blowing first, and as it blew the piles seemed to scatter. Just when I thought I had it figured out how to manage/manipulate one pile at a time, the piles multiplied. And with the wind came tears as well. Tears of exhaustion. Sobs of overwhelming frustration. Gasps for fresh air as the dust and dirt swirled. Pride wiped away.
I sat in the chair in the corner of my bedroom, swiveling it around to face my closet door mirror. I saw so much emotion in the reflection staring back at me. The mom who had just told her two boys to get out of her sight as she cleaned up every little piece of trail mix they had spilled on the floor. The wife who lost it at the kitchen table when no one would say a word to her request. The woman who had kneeled down and scrubbed and scrubbed and scrubbed — only to find more dirt. The daughter who called and couldn’t muster up any words between the sobs. The sister who whispered that she was sorry she wasn’t there.
And then I saw it. From the corner of my eye. The sign that reminds me to look at the big picture. The framed photo that portrays so much of my life, with one simple word that has kept me here in the storm.
Commitment.
Here. Living this life that is often as far from glamorous as it gets. Living this life that has taught me, and allowed me, to see, look for, and be the good — even in the bad. The reflection that continues to prove so much about who I’m becoming. A woman of weakness, but at the same time, so much strength. A woman filled with fear, but at the same time, so much hope. A woman filled with insecurities, but at the same time, so much confidence.
I had made a mental map of what I thought would happen, what I thought should happen.
I had set some expectations of the people I care most about without even realizing it.
I wanted to be like the point guard on a basketball team, maneuvering my way through each and every conversation, meal, spill, battle, choice and discussion of the day, with a slam dunk and a victory at the end.
Day well done. That’s what I wanted.
The funny thing is, every time I set expectations of the who, what, when, where and how in my world, I’m suddenly watching my day happen from the sidelines on a hard, cold bench — alone. Everything I’d been doing and learning at practice had been forgotten. The coach’s voice was muffled by the roaring crowd and my own self-talk. Expectations do that to a person, over and over again.
They muffle and hide and even distort the Voice you’re supposed to be listening to. I expected some help. I expected respect. I expected some thanks. I expected, I expected, I expected. But when I tried to manipulate, and control, and weigh in with my opinion on every little thing, I suddenly slipped from being the player with the best shot, the best defense, the best ball control, the best free-throw percentage — to a bench warmer. All the things I had been doing to prepare for the “game” were gone.
I had practiced and practiced and practiced. I had spent hours shooting free throws.
I had read play books and spent time each day talking to and listening to the coach. And then the game began, and I forgot everything. I forgot that I was part of a team. I forgot that I actually had to maneuver my way around live human beings with real feelings and emotions instead of a cone. I only saw myself.
Watching myself cry that day did something to me. The mirror seemed to magically show me truth. I saw my reflection, and the pathetic quiver my chin makes when I cry, but I also saw humbleness. I saw brokenness, but I did not see failure. I saw a member of a team who was trying to win the game that day on her own, but I also became a member of a team who knew it was time to ask for a “timeout.”
To be a part of a team you have to practice commitment. Commitment to your teammates, not just expectations for your teammates. Commitment to your coach, and not just at practice. Commitment to your fans, and biggest supporters, not for the glory, but for the opportunity to share life and excitement, and even heart-stopping plays.
Bring on March Madness.
Bring on the storms.
Bring the rain.
I’ve got a great raincoat and trusty muck boots, the best team in the world, a coach with an amazing winning streak, and the most loyal and faithful fans. And that seems to be more than enough.
