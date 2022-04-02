Hues of blue blanketed the sky, with occasional wispy, white clouds swirling above the tall pines. Sunshine streamed through the windshield, and I pushed my sunglasses on with ease. It was spring break, a week I had dreamed of for months.
A chance to catch up on some rest, work on a few projects around the house, read a book or two, and venture to places I had never been to before was what I had hoped would unfold. On this Thursday, in the middle of the vacation, I wasn’t exactly sure where we were headed, but I was choosing to trust the journey enough to simply sit back and enjoy the ride.
The road weaved its way upward, with sporadic bumps and drawn out turns, while music played softly through the car speakers. The words spun their own story about looking for a road less traveled and not knowing what tomorrow holds, all of which seemed appropriate on every level. I laid my head back as I watched the scenery change ever so slightly, thoroughly enjoying being the passenger and not the driver.
It’s not often that I have the opportunity to soak in the places or spaces I’m experiencing from the comfort of a heated seat next to my sister. She was navigating the uphill climb like a professional guide and I was thankful for the quiet.
We had reached the end of the paved road and parked in the nearly empty snow-park, not knowing exactly what to expect, but ready for anything. Well, almost anything. With backpacks on, shoelaces tightened, and a bounce in our step, we started across the parking lot. A group parked just down from us smiled quietly and waved as they watched us make our way to the trailhead.
“Where are you headed?” the man asked.
“Paulina Falls,” my sister responded. “Have you been there?”
“No, we were hoping to, but it looks a bit muddy for us, and I think the snow is deeper than we anticipated,” the older woman replied. She added, “But I think you’ll make it just fine. You look a bit more prepared than we do,” when she saw us eye each other with a bit of worry.
I glanced at their shoes and saw they had on tennis shoes just like we did, and light sweatshirts like us, as well. Hmmm, I thought to myself. How are we any more prepared?
After a quick conversation that led us to believe we were headed in the right direction, with the necessary attire and equipment (even though it was identical to theirs), my sister and I ventured east. The trail was marked with snowmobile trail triangles and the ascent seemed to be very gradual, which we agreed was very doable.
The snow was packed firmly on the forest floor with visible tracks to follow, and the sunlight lit the way we needed to head as if it was a flashlight in the middle of the day. There was no doubt in either of our minds that this adventure we had just set out on was going to be a definite break we needed from the fast-paced life we both live.
As we walked we talked about books we had recently read, music that spoke to our souls, and meals we had prepared that our family had actually enjoyed eating. The conversation was casual, but beneficial in every sort of way. There was no slander, no gossiping and no judgement. It was heavenly.
I’m not exactly sure when my sister and I realized that our pace had slowed to almost a crawl and our steps mirrored walking on a balance beam or tightrope instead of a climb. The higher our steps took us in elevation, the warmer it seemed to become, our feet sinking through the snow to our knees every few feet. We laughed out loud at ourselves continuously; our breathing heavy, as our lungs inhaled the mountain air.
I caught myself wondering if the people we had visited with in the parking lot were hidden in the trees watching us inch our way toward the falls or if a drone was hovering above filming the escapade. Our calves ached and our glutes were on fire, but we were determined not to stop.
One mile later, with soaking wet shoes and socks, we stepped right up to the edge of side-by-side falls. The cascading water and ice sparkled against the shimmering snow and beautiful blue sky. It was absolutely breathtaking, not only because of the journey it required to get there, but because of the glorious sounds and sights that greeted us upon our arrival.
All alone, we stood and stared out over the edge of the overlook in silence. How fortunate are we to live in such a beautiful part of the world? How lucky are we to experience a life of wonder and majestic moments like this one?
After a brief time of exploring the falls, we continued east toward the lake. Again, we found ourselves completely alone, but this time with a half frozen-over Paulina Lake staring back at us, and an empty dock that jetted out across a part of the water calling our names. The sun warmed our faces while we soaked in the beautiful snow-capped Newberry Caldera peaks, and a soft breeze pushed the wisps of clouds around, as contrails left from traveling jets, crisscrossed the sky.
We had made it to the place we wanted to be with not a single soul in sight, and the entire collapsed volcano to ourselves. Sometimes journeys are meant to be mapped out with every minute, every turn and every mile accounted for. And other times, I truly believe that the journey is supposed to be a surprise and one that is filled with different possibilities. We live in a world where we want things spelled out for us, we want to be prepared for anything and everything, we want to avoid pain and suffering and we want to know exactly what will happen next. I’m all for having a plan and a map, but I’m also for trusting that my feet will take me to the exact place I’m supposed to be next, in an unplanned and undistracted kind of way.
That day with my sister is one I won’t forget for a very long time. Every step led us closer to one of the most beautiful places in Oregon, and took us one day further into the story of our beautiful and yet brief lives. It wasn’t without a fall or two, or without some pain, and definitely wasn’t without some unpreparedness, but it was , and that is what I believe matters most.
