Mason, my oldest son, recently agreed to help me move some pictures and sort through a pile of framed images I had taken off the wall upstairs this past week. I had spent the day sorting, cleaning and purging, and when it came to the boxes of photos that tell the story of our life, I was struggling with the decision of what to keep and what to let go.
We laughed out loud about a few of the photos, and as we sorted through the stack, we talked about how much has changed over the past decade.
We bought our home that sits on one of the most beautiful pieces of Umatilla County 10 years ago. The boys were 5 and 2, and little did we know how much the wide-open spaces and rolling hillsides would change all of us from the inside out. It’s been an incredibly beautiful journey, filled with adventure and growth — years that I wouldn’t trade for anything — even during the hardest of seasons. It’s been a gift to have the time and space to grow up alongside my handsome boys in the fields, sorting pens, hay shed and calving barn. They’ve pushed me to be a mom I never thought I could be, and have given me opportunities to shine in ways that I’m certain wouldn’t have happened without them as my children.
The photos sparked so many memories for both of us, and as we finished moving the frames, Mason stood looking at the photos on the wall.
“Mom, I don’t want to keep growing up. I have loved being a kid,” he said.
I smiled and whispered to him, “You’re always going be my kid, Mason. Always. And I believe with everything in me that you’re going to keep loving every season you’re in because you were born for this. You were born to love your life and it’s very clear that growing up is what you’re doing best,” I replied.
He looked at me for a few seconds with a peaceful look on his face, said “Goodnight, Mom,” and then turned around and headed to his new room in the basement.
It’s been a really good decade here on Yoakum Road, with lots of growing up for all of us. And I think it’s safe to say the four of us are really looking forward to the goodness that lies ahead and the growing up that’s still left to do.
Choosing words for the new year
For the past several years, I’ve had family and friends join me in choosing words for the year ahead. Words to focus on, words that we want to reflect our actions, words that will define us, and words that challenge us from deep within.
The word I’ve chosen for 2020 is solace. It’s defined: to cheer, comfort, console, alleviate, soften, relieve, upraise.
My hope for the upcoming year is to take full advantage of opportunities to give and receive solace in the busy life we live. Yes, in the life that is filled with incredible beauty, even on the most demanding and hardest of days, may I offer solace to the world around me through my actions and my words, but also find, accept, and embrace the solace that comes my way as well.
Navigating through another decade
I don’t know the best way to navigate the season of parenting I’ve found myself in, but I do know that solace will see all of us through another decade of moments and memories, and stacks of images that keep us young at heart, but also eager to keep growing up.
