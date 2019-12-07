There are a lot of times in my life when I’m not certain of where I’m going exactly. Often times I’m following a path that’s already been made — but following now in my own unique way.
Sometimes, I cling to the center — not straying too far to the right or the left. Other times in the lead or even in the middle, where I feel safe, and on certain days, you may even find me pushing from behind while trying to avoid situations that may lead to a disaster.
We’ve moved the cows a few different times this fall, and each time I just watch them follow in amazement. They’re a lot like me, or maybe it’s me that is a lot like them, but either way, we’re friends. Some know where we are going because they’ve been there before, but the others ... well, they’re just wise enough to jump in and hang on. Miles of tromping, following a simple bale of hay. Not even enough to feed them all, and yet, they still follow.
They follow with this faith that is unfaltering. They know that if they keep one foot in front of the other, and their head down a bit, they will make it. They get to that place where comfort and rest can be found, and their friends cheer them on. Their friends give a gentle moo when they want to turn around, or nudge them on with a slight little “push” or even shout from the distance — keep going. Don’t give up. I’ve got you covered.
Author Bob Goff says it best: “Sometimes when we ask God to send us an answer, He sends us a friend — so we’ll have both.”
Our life is filled with a lot of good stuff. It’s busy and full, but it’s good, and most importantly, it’s filled with friends. Three of my best friends live right under the same roof that I do, and I don’t even have enough fingers and toes to count the number of people who are the answer right when I need them most. There are people (big and small) who are nudging me forward — out of bed, out of my comfort zone, out of the house, out of anything boring, and into a whole bunch of goodness. They need me, and I need them. We coax each other forward. We cheer each other on. We keep an eye out for those sightings of God at work, and then shout from the rooftops when we see them, hear them, taste them or even feel them. We’ve been given much, and in turn, much is required. Much is required and much can be done — because we’ve got each other.
And so, during this season where my family and our cows are traveling from one season into another, I hope and pray that we can remember that this road we’re on always leads to somewhere. And that (somewhere) is usually right where we’re supposed to be, and thankfully, we’re never alone.
